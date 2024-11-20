Woman and child dead in suspected murder-suicide, house fire in Lorain County

The Lorain County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Amherst Township Wednesday morning.

Just before 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 300 block of Broadway Avenue after Amherst firefighters discovered the bodies of a woman and her 9-year-old boy inside a home they were called to for a house fire, according to Captain Robert E. Vansant Jr., with the sheriff's office.

The preliminary investigation suggests the woman killed her child before setting fire to the house and ending her own life, Vansant said.

"As this investigation continues, it is important to acknowledge the profound loss being felt in the Amherst and Amherst Township communities and within the Amherst Exempted School District," Vansant said. "Our thoughts are with those affected during this incredibly difficult time."

Amherst Exempted School District released the following statement on Wednesday:

It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the death of one of our beloved elementary students. A few moments ago, the Lorain County Sheriff's Department reported that there has been an apparent murder/suicide involving a Powers Elementary School student. While the name of the child has not been released, we are working closely with the Sheriff's Department as they investigate.



As more information becomes available, we will continue to keep you informed. Additionally, counseling and support services will be provided for our students, staff, and the broader community.



During this incredibly difficult time, we ask that you keep the family and our entire community in your thoughts and prayers.



With deepest sympathy,

Mike Molnar

Superintendent

No further information is available at this time, and this story will be updated as more is learned.