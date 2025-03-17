Social Security payment changes cause confusion; here's what you need to know

CLEVELAND — There are many changes happening with Social Security, and that’s creating confusion about your payments. We are following through with important answers about recent overpayments, lump sum payments, and what you should do about questionable sums of money showing up in your bank accounts.

“I didn’t know what it was. I had no idea who sent me this,” said Elizabeth Miller, 65, from Brooklyn. She said she’s been told different things from different Social Security reps about why she has thousands more in her account these days. That’s made her skeptical. “They’re going to take it back right away. It’s not mine. It was a mistake,” she said.

“Because (the rep is) telling you don’t spend it?” we asked.

“Right,” she replied.

More money and letters came, so she made another call to Social Security. She said she was told the new amount was overpayment that she was owed. “I don’t understand why you would put that much money in my account,” said Miller.

SOCIAL SECURITY FAIRNESS ACT

Her questions are coming at a time when we told you about Jeff Olds getting a huge lump sum in his account from Social Security. Turns out, that was for his wife, who never got Social Security checks before.

This is a big deal for your Social Security checks and overpayments

However, the recent Social Security Fairness Actnow says her pension is not held against her and others who qualify. And she is rightly getting social security payments.

“It’s pretty scary for somebody that this isn’t what they do every day,” said April Roberts, who is the CEO of AARIAand a Social Security expert. She pointed out the lump sums are arriving just starting March 27, and going forward, Social Security will take any legitimate overpayments and then use 100% of people’s subsequent checks until the full amount is repaid.

Social Security told us lump sums are coming sometimes days before a letter that says what the amounts are for.

“Does that make it more confusing for people?” we asked Roberts.

“Yes, it does because you might not know why you’re receiving a lump sum payment. Maybe you’re not expecting to get any money at all or maybe you had no idea,” she replied.

HERE ARE THE STEPS TO TAKE

Roberts suggested that if you get a strange amount from Social Security, call your local office (find it here) first. “They have access to more of the meat and potatoes on what’s going on with the math in your particular situation,” said Roberts.

If you don’t feel the explanation or the amount is right, file an appeal. Then, if you still owe money, you can file a waiver form or set up a payment plan.

Miller is now waiting on some confirmation letters to explain what her lump sum payments are really for. “I think the letters should come before the check explaining that you’re going to be receiving something…for sure so you don’t have to panic when that much money is placed into your bank account,” said Miller.

