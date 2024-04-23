Solon schools needs to hire school bus drivers to avoid service disruptions; test drive event April 27

SOLON — The Solon City School District said 70% of its students use bussing.

Superintendent Fred Bolden spoke to News 5 last month. He explained that the district desperately needs bus drivers to maintain current staffing levels and avoid any service disruptions next school year.

Watch News 5's March 14 report, where leaders in Solon's district talked about some of the reasons many schools locally and statewide are struggling to find school bus drivers.

On Saturday, April 27, the district is hosting a School Bus Test Drive Event from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Solon Middle School parking lot at 6835 S.O.M. Center Road.

The event is open to licensed drivers at least 21 years of age. The district said it's a way to introduce people to the job and answer questions.

It said it can be a great career for parents, retirees and anyone looking for meaningful part-time work.

The district said benefits include paid training, full-time opportunities and competitive hourly pay between $19.77 and $26.45 based on experience.

Click here for more information on the event, including what guests must bring and how to reserve time behind the wheel.