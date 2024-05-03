Some action taken after News 5 Investigation; Some say it's too little, too late for 2 Birds Shuttle & Detail

CLEVELAND — Another customer of a troubled airport transportation service is stepping forward. After our initial investigation, we are following through with an update on where the business 2 Birds Shuttle and Detail stands. There’s been some progress but some customers said it’s too little, too late for 2 Birds.

Leah Anderson and her daughter from Massillon had a great time skiing on their recent trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, even with the freezing temperatures. “We ended up having to buy a little extra gear to protect ourselves from the cold,” Anderson told us.

CUSTOMER: CHILLY RESPONSE FROM 2 BIRDS

She said she got an even chillier reception from the park and airport transportation company 2 Birds Shuttle and Detail off West 150th Street in Cleveland.

Her return flight was delayed. She said she texted the business ahead of her arrival as a heads-up, but it wouldn’t pick her up. The last pick-up was at midnight. She landed and texted again at 12:03 a.m. “I just felt like, you know, you're running a business, and you have to realize that flights aren't always on time,” said Anderson.

She and her daughter waited and waited. “People had suggested, 'Hey, get an Uber to his lot.' But the problem is (the 2 Birds) gate's locked,” said Anderson. “So, I wouldn't have been able to get in.”

She told us they finally saw a 2 Birds shuttle at 4 a.m., which was the next pick-up time. “That was the scariest part was just being there. We were pretty much alone,” said Anderson. “By ourselves, my daughter and I…at the airport.”

Anderson told us that 2 Birds charged her more money for the pick-up.

Her story is one reason we confronted the owner, Anthony Russell, in our initial investigation, who, at the time, had a suspended transportation license.

State says Cleveland shuttle shouldn't be operating, News 5 Investigators find it still operating

“I don't need a PUCO license,” said Russell in our first report. However, 5 days later, he paid all fees owed, and the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio reinstated the intrastate license. That license had been suspended for nearly four years until News 5 Investigators got involved.

2 BIRDS OWNER RESPONDS TO OUR INVESTIGATION

In this follow-through report, Russel emailed us saying he "has plans to address (the bbb complaints) ASAP….” The Cleveland BBB said it gave him complaints back in August and again in February, but still no response and the business still has an F-rating.

We contacted the airport about 2 Birds Shuttle and Detail. In a statement it sent to us, it said well, the PUCO had reinstated it, and the airport hadn't had any complaints about the business. Well, there's at least one problem with that.

“I’m just surprised no one has taken any action on this,” said Joe Orichella from our first story. He and his wife told us they had terrible service from 2 Birds. “I called the airport to try to report this condition and I didn't get an answer,” he said. “I left a message and no one called me back.”

As far as Anderson, will she use 2 Birds Shuttle again? “Definitely will never, ever,” Anderson told us. “I think you know I'll be safe and just park at the airport next time.”

We asked the airport how it allowed 2 Birds to continue taking its passengers when the license was suspended. It pointed to the PUCO (see statement below). We asked the same question to the PUCO and have not heard back yet.

Here’s Anthony Russell’s email he sent to News 5:

Please see the below Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Certificate. I would like to say that I have had the USDOT No. Since 2019 at the onset of my Initial start date at the current business location 4226 W. 150th St.



As I may have mentioned in our brief encounter. I was Informed that the certificate was only required if your vehicle weight exceeded 10,000 lbs.



My vehicles until this year did not exceed that amount.



So it did expire after the initial year.



I assumed that our last purchased vehicle was identical to the previous as they are the exact same model aside from the rear axle.



Nonetheless, I have obtained the insurance certificate for the most recently purchased vehicle that exceeds that amount by 320 lbs. to rectify the issue in timely fashion.



I have been in contact with the BBB In regards to the compilation of negative reviews.



I do, have plans to address these ASAP. We are constantly trying to address these issues internally before we can offer solutions externally.



Most of these issues are avoidable when the customer reads their confirmation email. I'm sure if you dissect the reviews you'll be able to also reach that same conclusion.



Respectfully,



I would appreciate a display of urgency to inform the public about our rectification of the situation similar to the previous display of urgency to warn the public of the situation.



Let me know if you would still prefer to meet me for any other concerns or issues.



Thank you very much,



Best Regards,



Anthony Russell

2 Birds Shuttle and Detail LLC

Here are the two statements from Hopkins International Airport:

ABOUT 2 BIRD’S SUSPENDED LICENSE

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) was not aware that 2 Birds Shuttle and Detail’s PUCO authority had expired. After receiving Mr. Walsh’s email, our Ground Transportation Manager contacted the company, which provided a document dated May 1st, 2024 stating that they were current with their PUCO requirements. The new document expires on July 15th, 2024 and the company has been informed that they will need to provide proof of ongoing PUCO authority after that date. While serving our guests, CLE has not received any customer complaints regarding this shuttle service.

ABOUT WHY THE COMPANY WAS ALLOWED TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE WITH A SUSPENDED LICENSE

It is the responsibility of the transportation company to make sure they are in compliance with all Federal, State, and Local regulations. If a company is not in compliance, uniformed employees of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, Department of Transportation, or Ohio Highway Patrol may stop commercial motor vehicles for the purpose of inspecting such vehicles to enforce compliance with orders and rules of the public utilities commission as required by division (F) of section 5502.01 of the revised code.



The PUCO authority is needed for the original airport application, however, the PUCO does not alert the airport regarding any expired authority. It is the company’s insurance who notifies the airport if the transportation company’s certificate of insurance has expired. It is this notice of an expired insurance certificate that initiates action by the airport.

We have reached out to the PUCO asking the same question about why the business was allowed to operate with a suspended license for nearly four years. Here’s its statement:

“It is incumbent upon motor carriers to maintain the proper authorization in order to operate. The PUCO will be conducting a compliance review to ensure the carrier is adhering to the federal motor carrier safety regulations. Your coverage is helpful in shining a light on apparent violations. “

