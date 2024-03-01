Student-athletes in tough position after Norte Dame College announces closure

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — The impact of Norte Dame College’s closure is affecting many student-athletes and their families.

News 5 spoke with one football player on Friday; he said it’s taking a big toll on his teammates as they scramble to find a new home.

“It sucks knowing that we’re not going to see a lot of these people ever again,” said Carson Heidecker.

The empty football field at Norte Dame College now stands as a somber reminder for players like Heidecker.

“It just kind of sucks that there’s no opportunity to keep growing,” he said.

Heidecker is the captain of the college’s football team that will no longer exist once the college closes at the end of this spring semester.

“We have guys from Georgia and Florida who this was supposed to be their home for the next few years and now they have to find a new place to go,” said Heidecker.

Heidecker said he is grateful for the memories and his time spent on campus, but he said the college’s announcement Thursday puts him and his teammates in a difficult position.

“Thought everything was going to be fine for the past few months, so then to yesterday, just kind of blew up and we’re done. But I’m trying to find a new place and everyone else is, and it’s harder for others,” said Heidecker.

Following the news, Notre Dame Head Coach Garrett Mack released a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying he has 94 kids and 22 new signees looking for a new place to call home, stating these kids will give their all on the field and off.

“I appreciate everything Coach Mack has done for us, and it sucks that it’s ending this way,” said Heidecker.

As Notre Dame College student-athletes continue to navigate this difficult transition, colleges like John Carroll University said they’re here to help.

“Our coaches are absolutely interested in talking with Notre Dame student-athletes. Most of our teams have capacity on their rosters,” said Carolyn Noll Sorg, who’s the Vice President of Enrollment Management at John Carroll University.

But Noll Sorg said John Carroll is a D3 school, so she says athletic aid cannot be given at their university.

“Otherwise, we’ll match the net price for every Notre Dame student,” said Noll Sorg.

Meanwhile, Walsh University officials say they are offering guaranteed admission and financial aid offers for Notre Dame athletes to join their D2 athletic program.

“We are actively reaching out to student athletes and letting them know that we are available from a recruitment standpoint, letting them know that they can contact our coaches and work directly with our coaches,” said Rebecca Coneglio, the Vice President of Enrollment Management at Walsh University.

Notre Dame College officials released this statement Friday afternoon:

Notre Dame College and the MEC are committed to assisting student-athletes as much as possible as they work on their future plans. As per NCAA rules, all individuals with intercollegiate eligibility remaining are now free to pursue opportunities at other institutions; no permission to contact or transfer releases will be required. The College’s athletic administration will assist student athletes who wish to have their contact information available in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Those students who signed National Letters of Intent will no longer be bound by those agreements and are free to speak to any other institution.