Superior School for Performing Arts hosts second-annual holiday show

The Superior School for Performing Arts opened about a year ago in East Cleveland, and News 5 was able to attend their Holiday Concert last December.



This year, the school invited us to attend this year’s holiday performance.

The school has helped students in grades three through eight grow their talents.

"It's wonderful to see students. Sometimes, we see transformations. Those students who may be shy or not excel in other areas do amazing jobs in performing arts or visual arts,” Monique Ceasor, the principal of The Superior School for Performing Arts, said.

The school is a part of East Cleveland’s revitalization plan, and the district hopes this school will help prepare students for college in their chosen field.