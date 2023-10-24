Supporters demand justice following Amanda Williams’ death

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — There is pressure from the community for answers from the Warrensville Heights Police Department and county leaders following the shooting death of Amanda Williams.

Amanda Williams’ mother and her daughter, Tyler Williams, say they're not giving up in their fight for justice during a press conference Tuesday afternoon at The Word Church.

“I just want justice for my mom. Something has to happen. We don't feel safe,” said Tyler Williams.

“I have to live the rest of my life knowing I wasn't there for my baby,” said Georgia Williams, Amanda’s mom.

Amanda Williams was killed more than two weeks ago after what started as a domestic violence call.

Warrensville Heights Police had her fiancée in custody, but he was released from jail after Warrenville Heights told News 5 in a statement that the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office determined there was insufficient evidence to charge him.

Prosecutors had also told us he had plans to claim self-defense, so we reached back out for an update.

In a statement, they say their office received preliminary reports from police on Monday and are waiting for additional evidence.

Once prosecutors believe the investigation is fully complete, they will determine how to proceed, which will likely include a presentation to a grand jury.

“Let me crystal clear that there is more to this case than you may know,” said Dr. R.A. Vernon, founder and senior pastor at The Word Church.

With this, Vernon, along with Williams’ family, friends and sorority sisters, went to the Warrensville Heights Police Department today to present pictures and text messages of what they say is evidence in her case.

“The life of my sister matters, and for that, we won't stop until we get justice for Amanda Williams,” said Nneka Slade Jackson, one of Amanda’s sorority sisters from Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

After standing outside for nearly an hour, family and friends left hopeful that justice would be served.

“They're listening to us, and it's moving forward, and we're happy about that. Very happy about that,” said Georgia Williams.

We reached out to Warrensville Heights Police, and at this time, they have yet to respond back to our request.