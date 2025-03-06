Tenants still searching for answers after given 3 days to vacate condemned Euclid apartments

EUCLID, Ohio — As the time for residents to move out of Euclid Parkside Gardens, a condemned apartment complex in Euclid, ticks, they still want more answers. We’ve learned that the owners have a list of complaints against them.

Remnants of people’s lives filled the parking lot as residents like Monica Booker were frustrated about suddenly having to leave her apartment of three years after receiving a notice on Tuesday—just one day after she paid rent.

“I’m packing, and I'm praying,” Booker said.

While Catherine Doller has lived in the complex for decades, she is choosing to stay, even though she says the complex told her they would padlock the doors.

“Well, even if I wasn't willing to risk it, there's no way I can get everything out,” said Doller.

On Tuesday, Doller and Booker received notices from the city that 26 of the 33 buildings at Euclid Parkside Gardens were condemned due to building and fire code violations.

The city gave the tenants three days to vacate.

“I've called the office, you know, begging and I’ll even pay to get this damn fire system fixed,” said Doller.

The city of Euclid wrote the following in a statement:

“Currently, the complex of 303 units is approximately 20% occupied. We recognize the impact that this action will have on each of these families, and the City is actively working to provide support and relocation assistance to ensure a smooth transition to safer housing alternatives.”

But 24 hours before the deadline, tenants are still left in the dark.

“It's very terrible and you all are not caring about your residence,” said Doller.

So, we went to City Hall for answers, but they declined interviews.

Public records showed the owner of Parkside Gardens is an affiliate of the Chetrit Group, a New York-based real estate firm facing foreclosures and complaints about the conditions at its apartment buildings in multiple states.

In 2023, a federal judge in New York appointed a receiver—a third-party expert— to oversee a large, financially troubled group of Chetrit-owned properties including Parkside Gardens, according to court records. We reached out to the receiver, Chris Neilson of Trigild, but he didn't respond.

We reached out to that company as well, but they also didn’t respond.

“I don't know all the details of the situation, but if you're going to put 100 something families out of their housing, you should have something lined up for them,” said Scott Kroehle.

Kroehle, the owner of Cleveland Housing Solutions, an organization that provides housing advocacy and supports tenants, said three days is not enough time to relocate.

“As far as finding decent, affordable housing, you know, at least on the west side of Cleveland, it's, it can take months. I mean, it can take months of, you know, sifting through scummy listings on the various websites,” said Kroehle

As the clock keeps ticking, Booker is getting out.

“Give me back my rent and let me go do what I need to do, and hopefully y'all get this together, but I won't be here when y'all get it together,” said Booker.

While Doller still has hope, stating her apartment is livable.

“I want the city to be a little more reasonable. Like I said, supposedly everything passed inspection last year,” said Doller.