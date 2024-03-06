The Gathering Place works to address cancer disparities, extend reach in Cleveland

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — A local nonprofit is shining a light on the major disparities in healthcare when it comes to those diagnosed with cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, African Americans have a higher cancer burden and face greater obstacles.

In addition, they have the highest death rate and shortest survival of any ethnic group for most cancers in the U.S.

The Gathering Place, which helps those find comfort in their cancer journey, has taken notice and is working to bridge the gap and extend its reach to those in need.

Officials are listening and learning, and they are beginning to see immediate positive changes at a local level.

"They said you have cancer, and you'll have to have surgery," Leslie Harris, uterine cancer survivor, said.

That news would forever change the life of the longtime Northeast Ohio resident.

"Everything I did was punctuated by that diagnosis," Harris said.

She felt lost and not sure where to turn.

Until one day, a nurse suggested a place she had never been, The Gathering Place.

It would help her find light and establish a support system in the form of "The Sister Circle" and other programs.

"One of the things that particularly touched me, was that there was a group for African American women. And I thought—wait, so there's a community within a community," Harris said.

The Gathering Place became a safe space, a personal oasis for her and others in the fight of their lives—as well as those who have won that battle.

"It has brought me so much joy to offer this support," Michele Seyranian, The Gathering Place Chief Executive Officer, said.

Seyranian and her team wanted to extend their reach and further their impact, especially when it comes to bridging the gap for health disparities in the area.

"We're all aware in the African American community in particular, some of the inequities," Seyranian said.

They analyzed data and uncovered that nearly 2,000 people within the City of Cleveland are diagnosed with cancer each year.

Ward 5, which covers Kinsman, Central and Midtown, as well as part of downtown, consistently showed the highest rate for all cancer types.

The Gathering Place staff made it their mission to get out into the community with a boots-on-the-ground approach.

"We interviewed over 80 individuals, we did two focus groups, we talked to community leaders and this was all through a grant through the Community Foundation," Seyranian said.

Conversation and visibility were critical.

"You're dealing with a person, not a check mark, not a number," Sydney Beeman, Community Programming Manager at The Gathering Place, said.

Beeman noticed there was systemic racism, a lack of trust in the medical system, lower interest and clear stress after checking in with residents and community members.

She immersed herself in more than 50 events.

"We need to just go back and make sure people are aware of what they're doing. Lift them up, empower them and encourage them," Beeman said.

The Gathering Place listened and made immediate changes.

The nonprofit updated community programming, hosted lunches in neighborhoods and re-established understanding.

"We are here to serve all be it here in our four walls or what can we do to engage in our community," Seyranian said.

The result brought double the number of people from Cleveland utilizing The Gathering Place and taking advantage of the resources available.

"I have family members currently dealing with cancer who know about The Gathering Place but now say, you know what, I can come because my baby is here," Beeman said.

As Harris sports her HOPE ring and peach colors for Uterine Cancer Awareness, she spreads The Gathering Place's message with pride and purpose each day.

"We're gonna be there for you, wherever you are in your community, in your journey," Harris said.

Although the number of guests and patients continues to increase at The Gathering Place, they are now working to create a mobile unit that will go into communities that don't have immediate access.

The vehicle would include a wig salon, cancer library and more.

Fundraising efforts are actively underway, and a number of events are happening in the near future.

The Gathering Place's Battle of the Bartenders is set for March 9th at the Cleveland Yachting Club.

It starts at 7 p.m.

The highly anticipated and largest fundraiser The Race for the Place is set for Sunday, June 2.

You can register now here.

If there's a story you want News 5 to Follow-Through on, send an e-mail to mike.holden@wews.com.