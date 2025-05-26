"The need is constant" Non-profit continues supporting those in crisis through free clothing

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — News 5 is returning to North Ridgeville and Following-Through.

Last February, we introduced you to Queen Moves.

The community non-profit was started by some area Moms—looking to extend a helping hand to those impacted by domestic violence, evictions or life challenges.

Their goal is to support struggling families and help folks get back on their feet—one article of free clothing at a time.

More than a year later--their mission continues to evolve, as they're working to expand their reach, during times of economic uncertainty.

"This is the revamped space—since you've been here last. We now have actual racks and everything is organized by size--It's a real store," Desiree Colasent, Founder of Queen Moves said.

What started out as a Facebook empowerment group and clothing collection/drop off concept—has evolved into a full-fledged clothing store and non-profit.

Queen Moves *free* boutique in North Ridgeville along Root Road is packed to the gills with donations of all colors and styles.

"We've actually run out of space. We realize there's not only a need in the community for free clothing, but there's also a need for people to get rid of the clothing," Colasent said.

There is so much clothing—they've converted two full classrooms at the former Fields Sweet Elementary Schools into shopping spaces.

They're offering attire for all genders and all ages --with sizes from preemie to 7x.

"We do carry plus size. This came in with a tag, really nice. And we have sports. This is brand new. Everything is essentially brand new," Colasent said.

The community support and need has surged in recent months.

The donations are often spilling into the hallway—making Desiree Colasent and her team eager to secure another location.

"Really looking to find a commercial space within Cuyahoga County to expand," Colasent said.

The Queen Moves founder and single mom says they've experienced immense growth within the last year.

And during times of economic change, looming tariffs and ongoing inflation--they've been inundated with calls and message from both donors and those in need.

To better accommodate clients--they've changed their motto and rules.

They eliminated the personal shopping assistant who previously helped clients peruse the store, cut out income questions, and they've opened up the free boutique to anyone in need.

"What's going to happen when you can't go to Walmart and spend 100 dollars and get a whole wardrobe anymore? It's going to be more expensive. That's where we come in," Colasent said.

No questions asked—Colasent says it's about building a support system.

"We reduce, re-use, recycle, so that ultimately is what we're trying to do is help in this uncertain time," Colasent said.

With formal and wedding season here--Colasent say they're here to help.

They're offering free suits, dresses, shoes and accessories.

She says their doors are always open—whether it's for a conversation or a volunteer opportunity.

"If you are struggling, please don't struggle alone. I've lived a thousand lives," Colasent said.

If you need help or want to volunteer, you can contact Queen Moves on facebook https://www.facebook.com/p/Queen-Moves-61555913466390/ or instagram https://www.instagram.com/makingqueenmoves/.

Their email address is QueenMovesINC@outlook.com.

Hours of operation, drop-offs and shopping times vary—so be sure to check their social media pages and contact them in advance.