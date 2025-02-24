Watch Now
The Trash Boys honored with monetary reward in Garfield Heights for their work

The Trash Boys were honored with a monetary reward at the Lucas Funeral Home in Garfield Heights Sunday for their work.
The Trash Boys were honored with a monetary reward at the Lucas Funeral Home in Garfield Heights Sunday for their work.

Just a few days ago, the brothers won the Accelerate: Citizens Make Change civic pitch competition, an annual event organized by the Cleveland Leadership Center.

News 5 spoke to the brothers during the ceremony.

"It just feels amazing. It makes you want to keep going," the brothers said.

The brothers plan on using their winnings for their Turning Trash into Triumph program that provides other local teenagers with jobs.

