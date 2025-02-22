The Trash Boys win big in civic pitch competition

Teen brothers Andre Willis and Drevian Arrington started the Trash Boys last summer to help their community, create a legacy, and own something meaningful.

The business offers curbside trash services, seasonal yard work, and junk removal, among other services. Willis and Arrington also engage in litter pickup.

On Thursday night, they triumphed in the Accelerate: Citizens Make Change civic pitch competition, an annual event organized by the Cleveland Leadership Center.

The teens won the overall competition, which came with a $5,000 prize. They also secured second place in the youth entrepreneurship category, earning an additional $500.

Willis and Arrington plan to use their winnings to grow their business and hire local teens through their Turning Trash into Triumphprogram.

