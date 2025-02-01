The Trash Boys are looking to expand business

GARFIELD HEIGHTS — Northeast Ohio's newly famous Trash Boys have had a busy six months. Teen brothers Andre Willis and Drevian Arrington say they spend hours a week helping keep their neighborhood clean, and now they are looking to expand.

Over the summer, they launched a business after seeing a TikTok account dedicated to hustles for young people. They started picking up trash and branching out with curbside service to help people on trash days.

“The seniors or clients that we service sometimes cry to us on the phone because they need this service so much,” Arrington said.

News 5 caught up with the brothers on Friday and learned their business was booming.

The boys say they are super busy, and spending 15 hours a week on trash has earned them a huge following on social media.

“To get recognition from outside of Ohio, from different states is crazy and I can’t explain it,” Arrington said.

However, their success did not stop there; the brothers were chosen to pitch their business idea at the Accelerate 2025 program in Cleveland to win funding for the business.

This follows a Garfield Heights City Council meeting, during which members passed a special resolution, and Mayor Matt Burke presented Willis and Arrington with a resident recognition award in August 2024.

“It's an opportunity for them to earn a little bit of money to put into their business and to do some of the things we're trying to do like get our T.T.T youth development and employment program going,” said Mother of trash boys, Jasmine Arrington.

T.T.T. is short for Turning Trash into Triumph, a program that will provide teens in the Cleveland area with jobs.

“Eighty-two percent of crime in Cleveland was committed by black males. So, our youth development employment program will help teens get employment because most teens choose crime because they're not employed,” Andre Willis said.

Now, the boys are becoming bosses, and they're looking to hire.

“We want to trash truck drivers, crew members to take trash out and just do trash services but to help our seniors through additional services,” said Willis.

If you want to support the Trash Boys and their effort to keep Northeast Ohio clean, you can CLICK HERE.

