'We should reward it': The Trash Boys receive special recognition from Garfield Heights City Council, mayor

GARFIELD HEIGHTS — I first met Andre Willis and Drevian Arrington in late July. The two brothers, who live in Garfield Heights, started The Trash Boys after seeing a TikTok influencer discuss ways teens can make money.

Teen brothers inspired by TikTok, pushed by mom, launch 'The Trash Boys' in Garfield Heights

Their business, now a registered LLC in Ohio, offers trash can curb assistance, trash can washing, yard clean up, junk removal, and moving/loading assistance. The pair also pick up litter along the way whenever they see it.

They said hauling full, stinky garbage bins to the curb and back isn't everyone's cup of tea.

"We like that it's simple, it's easy, and it doesn't take a lot of work," Willis said. "We can take our own breaks and add our own services pretty much just like that."

Arrington said launching a business requires a lot of dedication, but it's rewarding.

"We actually like helping out for our community," Arrington said.

I promised to follow through and provide updates on The Trash Boys' operations.

I met Joyce Tubbs, one of the young men's newest clients, on Wednesday.

"I saw the news story earlier about them and what they were doing here in the city," Tubbs said. "So, I said, 'Well, I definitely like to try the service because I'd like to support anything young people are doing that's positive.'"

Tubbs said the business makes sense for anyone who can't or doesn't want to do the heavy lifting.

"And if you think from the perspective for seniors and maybe people with disabilities it's a struggle, and then there's some people like myself that just want the convenience," Tubbs said. "My biggest hope for them is to keep striving with their business (and) keep being focused."

Since my original report, the teen's mother, Jasmine Willis said donations and other assistance have poured in.

"We've had a lot of organizations reach out to us to collaborate and network with us," Jasmine said.

The Trash Boy's GoFundMe has also allowed them to purchase materials and equipment, including bicycles, to help Willis and Arrington get to clients when their mother cannot transport them.

Plus, they've connected with local business leaders and educators.

"They were giving us tips on how to keep the business going and just how to be successful, and just guiding us, basically," Willis said.

But, a big surprise came during Monday's Garfield Heights City Council meeting, where members passed a special resolution, and Mayor Matt Burke presented Willis and Arrington with a resident recognition award.

"Well, Damon, you know, when you came out with your story, I had a lot of people actually send me a link to it," Burke said. "It was people from all walks of life letting me know this, so we had to reach out to them. We want to reward the youth that are doing the good things around our city. And what they do is incredible."

The city also gifted the teens free access to its pool next season as a thank-you.

Willis and Arrington said meeting council members and the mayor was a true honor.

"It was 100 % an accomplishment," Willis said. "The goal is just to be successful doing the right thing."

Arrington said, "It means that like I'm in business. I'm here. So now the business is started I'm not going to stop."

The brothers said now their focus is on expanding the business, developing a plan for when school starts, launching a website and app, and potentially hiring employees.

