The wait is over! A first look inside Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's Primate Forest

CLEVELAND —

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s newly renovated Primate Forest officially opens to the public Thursday, October 22, at noon, marking the completion of a major overhaul of the former beloved Rain Forest exhibit.

The multimillion-dollar project began in September 2024 and is the largest capital improvement project in the zoo’s history.

The transformation brings new animal habitats, immersive technology, interactive educational exhibits, upgraded dining and retail options, and new indoor play areas to the popular attraction.

The experience begins inside the CrossCountry Mortgage Forest Home, where projection mapping surrounds visitors with sights and sounds inspired by forest ecosystems. Guests can also explore the interactive Mother Tree, which highlights the connections between trees and the broader forest environment.

Animal welfare and conservation are central to the new experience. Visitors will see familiar favorites, including langurs, orangutans and dwarf crocodiles, in enhanced habitats designed to encourage natural behaviors and support animal care.

One of the biggest changes is the new orangutan experience. For the first time in Cleveland Metroparks Zoo history, the orangutans will have access to an outdoor habitat, along with an expanded, two-story indoor day room and an elevated deckwalk that gives visitors new vantage points to observe the animals.

The renovated space also features a Care and Conservation Room, offering guests a closer look at the zoo’s efforts to protect wildlife and their habitats.

Primate Forest’s second-floor learning gallery includes hands-on experiences for visitors of all ages. Attractions include the Forest Theatre, Sustainable Future Design Lab, Connections Studio and the PNC Adventure Playspace — the first indoor play area in Cleveland Metroparks.

Visitors can also take advantage of an expanded dining area, a grab-and-go market, a bistro with a variety of food options and new Primate Forest merchandise.

The facility will also offer private event rental opportunities.

The opening marks the completion of the first phase of the Primate Forest project.

A planned second phase will include gorillas, with the future habitat area visible from the new dining space.

Primate Forest is included with regular Cleveland Metroparks Zoo admission.

On Mondays, residents of Cuyahoga County and Hinckley Township can visit for $8, continuing the discounted admission offered at the former RainForest.

The zoo is temporarily requiring timed-entry reservations to enter the Primate Forest queue. Visitors can scan a QR code upon arrival to reserve a same-day entry time.

Reservations are available from 10 a.m. until 90 minutes before closing and can accommodate groups of up to 15 people.

Guests will receive a text confirmation with their entry ticket and should join the line at the Primate Forest entrance at their assigned time. Waits may still occur.

Primate Forest officially opens Thursday, October 22, at noon at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, inviting visitors to explore its new habitats, technology and educational experiences.

For more information on the project, click here: https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/zoo/zoo-locations/primate-forest