The warning period is over: Ticketing begins for Ohio's new texting while driving law

After six months of issuing warnings, police can now begin handing out tickets for those caught texting while driving in Ohio.

Senate Bill 288, which was signed into law in January, makes texting and driving a primary offense in the state, which means law enforcement can stop and issue citations to drivers solely for that offense and will no longer need another reason to pull drivers over if they are seen texting while driving.

Before, police in jurisdictions where texting was a secondary offense needed another reason to initiate a stop, such as speeding or blowing through a red light.

"Now, with this new law, all we need is the officer observing it," said Sgt. Bridget Matt with Ohio State Highway Patrol during a conversation with News 5 when the law first went into effect in April. "That’s good enough for the citation, and that will stand up in court."

With the grace period ending for warnings, the following penalties go into effect:



First Violation: Up to $150 fine and two points on your license, unless a distracted driving safety course is completed.

Second Violation (within two years): Up to $250 fine and three points on your license

Third Violation (within two years): up to $500 fine, four points on your license and a 90-day driver's license suspension

During the grace period, which lasted from May-September, Ohio State Highway Patrol told News 5 they issued 1,355 distracted driving warnings. That's in addition to the 2,549 secondary offense distracted driving tickets issued to drivers who were already pulled over for another reason.

Matt told News 5 that even in her patrol car, she still sees distracted drivers every single day.

"I’ve seen people texting with the phone up at their face, below in their lap with their face completely diverted from the roadway," she said. "The majority of people passing, you see a cell phone in their hand."

While drivers are no longer allowed to have any part of their body physically holding a phone while driving, The new law does have several exceptions to it:



Drivers reporting an emergency can legally hold their phone

Drivers can legally still hold their phone to their ear

Drivers can hold their phone to slide/push to accept or decline a call

Drivers can hold their phone if they are parked or at a red light

