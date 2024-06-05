'There's no pride' for LGBTQ community in Maple Heights, ex-council member says

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — News 5 continues to Follow-Through on the stories impacting your community.

When others leave—we return and that's the case in Maple Heights.

While Pride Month is underway celebrating the LGBTQ community, a former local lawmaker says the joy has been stolen from his city.

It comes after he says Maple Heights City Council has once again refused to pass a resolution to formally recognize Pride Month and its LGBTQ residents.

News 5 covered virtually the same exact issue and scenario three years ago in Maple Heights.

RELATED: Maple Heights City Council votes down resolution to designate June as Pride Month

Lifelong Maple Heights resident and former City Council President Richard Trojanski says it has become infuriating to be a member of the LGBTQIA+ community and live in an environment that won't recognize it.

He says regardless of how you identify, it hurts the whole city.

The resolution is now set to be re-introduced at Wednesday evening's council meeting where he plans to speak out.

"It just says we are invisible and we do not matter," Trojanski said.

Trojanski feels frustrated, entering what's supposed to be a celebratory time for the LGBTQIA+ community.

"You know, Pride Month should be about equality and fairness," Trojanski said.

He says he loves his Maple Heights community and the people that have helped shape it.

But he says doesn't feel the same love back from some of his former constituents on City Council.

Trojanski served more than a decade as a council person, and he says he was the first openly gay elected council president in the state up until 2023, when he left council.

"There's so many good things happening, and this is sets us back," Trojanski said.

In 2021, Trojanski introduced a resolution to honor Pride Month.

"And there was enormous backlash from council members saying their relationship preferences or they weren't comfortable, they were uncomfortable, supporting the LGBTQ community as well," Trojanski said.

Trojanski says in 2024 history seemingly repeated itself, as some council members have outright refused to pass the resolution again or even acknowledge Pride Month during a May meeting.

He says some abstained from the vote and cited a conflict of interest.

"It's about this resolution. It's about inclusion and treating all people with respect and dignity regardless of whether you approve of their lifestyle or not," Trojanski said.

Councilwoman Toni Jones introduced the resolution to recognize June 2024 as LGBTQ Pride Month and declared it an emergency.

According to the agenda, it was "For the public peace, safety and general welfare of the city to further support."

It needed a two-thirds majority vote to pass.

Jones told News 5 in a statement she introduced the resolution to recognize LGBTQ residents and denounce prejudice.

Jones told News 5 in a statement:

"It is unfortunate that each time this resolution was introduced in the past there was no strong commitment from City Council to appreciate the importance of equity and freedom. By not accepting this resolution, it gives the impression that our City does not accept diversity and gives a negative impression of my City's image as not being a welcoming community. I introduced this resolution in order to recognize our residents that are part of the LGBTQ community in Maple Heights and show that we denounce prejudice based on sexual orientation or gender identity. We are elected to represent our constituents, and I don't believe we need to take a 'poll' from the residents we represent in order to pass this resolution. I was not surprised that the legislation did not pass on first reading, however I would like to know the reasoning behind the other Councilors' resistance for passage. Our next meeting is Wednesday, June 5th at the Maple Heights Senior Center and I hope that they will reconsider."

News 5 reached out to Maple Heights Councilmembers for further comment about the issue and asked why the issue didn't pass.

We received the following statement from at least one member saying quote:

"Resolution 2024-44, to which you referenced, has not passed on the requested emergency bases only. It has been placed on "First Reading" and will continue through the ordinary process. Respectfully, Councilwoman Stafford-Marbury Maple Heights, Ohio"

Kenyon Farrow, Board President of the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland, says this latest failed vote shows a clear bias and discrimination by some members.

"We will continue the hemorrhage the population because of things like this," Farrow said.

He says it further illustrates how much work still needs to be done.

Farrow says the actions thus far could keep prospective residents from moving here and feeling safe.

"So it's not a law, it's not a policy. You're not even allocating funding towards any particular thing. You're simply saying we as the city of, of Maple Heights recognize the Pride Month, which it is Pride Month literally all over the world," Farrow said.

Council's meeting is set for Wednesday, June 5, at the Maple Heights Senior Center.

