They were looking for a barrel: officials digging for clues in cold case

HURON COUNTY — The search continues for answers in the murder of Regina Rowe Hicks.

Two weeks ago, News 5 spoke with the family about their 23-year search for answers and justice.

'I'm never giving up': A community coming together to help solve 23-year-old cold case

Since then, Regina’s brother Chad Rowe told News 5 he was contacted by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, saying “they have been interviewing people and were preparing to dig on land where Regina lived with her ex-husband Paul Hicks.

Regina's body was found in the passenger seat of her car in a pond near Townline Road 12 and Section Line Road 30 in Huron County. The autopsy showed bruising on her head. Authorities didn't think it was an accident and opened a murder investigation, but with no leads, the case went cold.

The current property owner, where Regina and her ex-husband's former home once stood before it burned down 6 months before her death in 2001, did not want to give her name or go on camera.

Still, she was eager to share that BCI visited her home asking for permission to dig Tuesday morning because they were looking for evidence.

“I told them, yeah, if you can find anything to give closure to this then it’s worth it. They told me they were looking for a barrel, so I hope it’s found, and I hope it will shed some light,” said the property owner.

Neighbors shared these photos of BCI officers digging. She said seeing officials search for clues on the land Regina formally lived on brings back happier memories.

Ashli Ford BCI digging for clues in 23-year old cold case

“We’ve seen her playing with her kid, doing the family thing outside or normal everyday activities and to think somebody took that is just wrong,” said the property owner.

And now she is stuck with the reminder of her death every day.

“Directly from where I’m standing, if you look ahead four rows back is Regina’s grave. It’s eerie and to think that I’ve seen her playing with her baby here and now you’re looking at a tombstone across the street,” said the property owner.

Regina is buried at Greenwood Cemetery in Willard, directly across the street from her old homestead, and her former neighbor say they are ready for justice.



“Their family is such good people, and this case needs to be solved for them, for them to get closure,” the neighbor said.

It is unclear when BCI will return to continue its search. News 5 reached out to BCI for any information regarding the case, and they said they did not have information to share at this time.