This 102-year-old Cleveland Heights man is nominated for a Webby Award. He needs your help to win.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Dr. Howard Tucker is no stranger to Northeast Ohio as he's been featured in a documentary, inducted into the Cleveland Heights High School Alumni Hall of Fame, and holds the Guinness Book of World Records title for the oldest practicing physician.

100-year-old neurologist still practicing, teaching medical residents and seeing patients

Tucker is also a World War II and Korean War veteran and has a degree in law.

He's now adding 'Webby nominee' to his already impressive resume.

A documentary titled What's Next? detailing Tucker's life was released in April 2024.

Tucker's grandson, Austin, is a producer on the film. He said he was chatting with a friend of his, Taylor Taglianetti, about some of his grandfather's tales. Taglianetti is the director of the film.

"I was talking with Taylor, and I was recalling a story at the height of the pandemic. The family obviously wanted [Tucker] to stay at home and not go into the hospital to work at his age just because of the risk to his health. I remember talking with him one day and asking how his day was going, and he was telling me, 'Oh, I'm just relaxing at home,' but it was evident to me that he was calling me from his car's Bluetooth on the way back from the hospital. He was sneaking out of his house to go treat patients during the pandemic, and it sort of clicked, and Taylor's like, 'Well, why don't we film a documentary on your grandfather?'" Austin recalled.

The flick was initially going to be a short film, but then it quickly turned into a long-form feature.

"It chronicles a year in his life as he confronts aging and continues to be a lifelong learner and take on medicine at his age," Austin shared.

Additionally, Tucker and his grandson are all over social media. They currently trend with more than 100,000 followers and more than four million likes on TikTok. He's also very active on Instagram and Facebook.

"It's crazy. It was insane. A video, in an hour, hit 600,000 views and then it was a couple million — I'm like, is this normal?" Austin said. "We started filming more content with him, more funny trends, but also him sharing snippets and tips and tricks on what he's learned over his century long life, and what he's seen change in terms of medicine, and what he's learned as a doctor."

The documentary, along with Dr. Tucker's social media presence, has now been nominated for a Webby award.

The Webby was established in 1996 as a way to honor Internet sensations.

The Tucker family received notice of their nomination on April 1.

"102 years old and finally, I get nominated for the Webby. What happens next? I land in the hospital. Either I’m too excited, or the competition is trying to take me out," Tucker said.

Tucker is currently in the hospital, but Austin said he's doing OK.

As Tucker continues to receive medical treatment, he and his family still reminisce on the day they received the nomination.

"I didn't have any idea that the nomination was coming. It was a complete surprise. I think I did a double take and when I sent it over to Taylor. She's like, 'This isn't an April Fool's joke, is it?,'" Austin said.

Austin said his grandfather is very humble when discussing his nomination. He added that Tucker more so views it as "meaningful" because he realized how much his story is resonating with others.

There are two ways Webby nominees can be selected, one of which is by popular vote.

Tucker is up against four other nominees.

Voting is open to the public until Friday overnight.

Each individual is allowed one vote, and right now, it's down to the wire and close.

"I think, as of today, we're in third place. We're only 1% of the vote behind the first-place leader. I think with the community support we can get there," Austin said. "I would love to do this for my grandfather. He's lived through so much. He's done so much not only for the community but for me."

If Tucker wins, he'll be awarded at the Webby Awards ceremony on May 12 in New York City.

"Vote now. Help me win the Webby," Tucker said.

To vote, CLICK HERE.