'This ain't never going away in my life'; Man describes painful recovery from bus crash in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Maurice Johnson bears the mental and physical scars from the May 24 crash near Euclid and Doan Avenues between a car and an RTA bus.

"I know it’s changed my life,” Johnson said. “This ain't never going away in my life."

Johnson said he suffered a head injury and third-degree burns on his neck and upper back from vehicle fluids.

“They took the skin off my leg and put it on my back," Johnson said, describing the skin graft he underwent.

Johnson said he spent weeks in a hospital and at a nursing home receiving treatment and physical therapy. He’s still recovering and taking medication for pain.

“I mean this stuff is painful. I ain’t never felt this pain in my life,” Johnson said.

Johnson said it all started with what was supposed to be a simple ride home with a friend on the RTA bus.

“I was out here trying to get home safe, and I never made it home safe,” he said.

RTA video footage shows the bus moving as Johnson looks in his wallet.

"Everybody got on the bus,” Johnson said. “I was looking for my bus pass in my wallet. And then all of a sudden I paid my fare, and I was smiling..."

Seconds later, before he could get seated, the video shows a car crossing the center line into the path of the bus. Johnson was thrown to the front of the bus during impact.

"My head was busted so they said don’t move,” Johnson said. “And I kept moving because… that’s why I ended up at the front of the bus… up by the door because that stuff was burning me up.”

A report from the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Police states the bus driver observed a white sedan driving “reckless” at “a high rate of speed” before it struck the bus and a building.

The car’s driver, 20-year-old Christopher Cotton, has been indicted on several charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide and DUI. Cotton and his girlfriend were also injured in the crash.

Johnson said Cotton deserves prison time.

“You driving intoxicated with a gun in the car,” Johnson said.

He’s now searching for legal advice. He's questioning RTA protocol regarding the bus moving while he was standing. Johnson thinks the bus driver should have stopped when they first saw the out-of-control car.

"Listen. My message is this… I know it ain’t about money to me. It’s about people getting help."

I contacted RTA Tuesday evening and again on Wednesday to ask about protocols, if the bus driver was reprimanded, and if the agency’s insurance covers incidents like what happened to Johnson.

A spokesperson said they’d get back to me at a later date because it takes time to investigate and verify details.

Meanwhile, Johnson waits for answers. He said he realizes he’s lucky to be alive.

“Everyone said it- that I could have been killed,” Johnson said.

Cotton’s arraignment is scheduled for July 22.

Robert Pfaff, PhD, is a former Visiting Assistant Professor at the Maxine Goodman Levin School of Urban Affairs at Cleveland State University. He’s conducted extensive research in public transportation services and operations, decision-making, and transportation policy.

Regarding the crash involving Johnson, Pfaff said, “I do not see anything overtly wrong with the GCRTA operation.”

Plaff added, “It's difficult to certainly say the GCRTA driver was not at fault - law enforcement should make that determination based on the automobile driver, and review of the scene and other evidence. However it appears that the GCRTA is not at fault for this accident.”

Regarding transportation protocols Plaff said, “It is almost universally expected that public transit vehicles will be moving with some standing passengers. This varies incredibly by time of day - peak service times near rush hour, or in other larger cities, may require passengers without disabilities to stand for space. To this end, all vehicles are equipped with bars and hand straps at reasonable heights for support.”

PLaff added, “In terms of normal operating parameters, it is very common for buses to disembark after the doors are closed. Rules usually mandate doors must be closed to operate/move, but do not mention that all passengers must be seated.”