'This is revolutionary.' Parma's overhauled Ridgewood Golf Club Event Center/Clubhouse set to open this fall

PARMA, Ohio — We're returning to Parma's Ridgewood Golf Course, where crews are working hard to build the highly anticipated community event center and clubhouse.

"It's gonna be really nice. The course is beautiful," Gary Grabowski, a Seven Hills resident, said.

We've tracked each and every aspect of redevelopment for the last three-plus years.

Now, the project at Ridgewood Golf Course is entering a new phase—with the structure officially constructed and fencing surrounding it.

It's set to officially be completed and open to the public in October 2025.

The course remains open as work continues.

Officials say this is a multi-million-dollar investment that has been in the making for years.

City leaders say everything is on track and budget.

"We're just looking at the main lobby through the main entrance here," Tony Vannello, Director of Public Service City of Parma, said.

As crews work behind the scenes, this is where Parma officials hope golfers and community members can come together throughout the year.

"It's another new revenue stream for the city. It's a space that can hold groups of up to 200 people. But it has the flexibility to be broken up into a lot smaller groups based on the design," Kevin Herb, Senior Project Manager for Higley Construction, said.

The $12.3 million Ridgewood Golf Club and Event Center/Clubhouse aims to be a destination—whether you're getting married, having a baby shower, or just enjoying a couple rounds of golf here.

"We think that the grille-lounge, the patio space, the views will draw individuals," Vannello said.

Natural lighting and multiple access points are apparent. Windows are positioned at multiple angles.

Landscapers are even flipping the front and back nine of the course, so guests can watch you sink that final putt.

"It's about the view of the golf course, taking advantage of the view of the golf course. Through 14 foot tall windows along the entire back of the building—you see it all," Vannello said.

Crews with Higley Construction have worked tirelessly to perfect Architecture firm American Structurepoint's master plan.

"A lot of the interior walls are starting to be constructed and mechanical and plumbing trucks are on site," Herb said.

Officials said the demolition of the nearly 100-year-old clubhouse back in 2022 was necessary.

"We had visible holes in the ceiling, and it was beyond repair," Vannello said.

The new community center is more than 15,000 square feet.

There's also an additional 5,000 square feet for the outdoor patio.

New amenities are galore — including a drive-thru golf cart beverage area, dressing rooms, and indoor and outdoor seating.

"We did everything with intention. So, if we ever needed to have limited access like when the pandemic occurred—we can have various work arounds. Everything on this side of the lobby is going to be golf course related, the pro shops are going to be over here. The golf course manager offices are over there. The grille-lounge facility and the simulator room are here too," Vannello said.

A golf simulator room will house six high-tech simulators.

It will be open year-round and also act as a substitute space for a driving range.

"It gives an opportunity for the golfer to get in here. Warm up a swing before they actually hit the course. Golf pros can teach out of here too," Vannello said.

Officials say it's about community investment for the long term—whether you're a seasoned golfer or have never swung a club in your life.

"It's a space that is gonna be enjoyed by anybody that wants to come grab something to eat, a drink, sit on the patio," Vannello said.

The city has allocated funding for an on-site event planner position as well as various seasonal positions on the course.

Herb says they have also overhauled the parking area and raised the lower and upper lots.

"We created an ADA accessible walkway. We want guests to feel safe, and we want this to be accessible for everyone," Herb said.

A City of Parma spokesperson confirms funding has been previously allocated, and the course has remained profitable every year for the last five years.

City Council is expected to raise fees to play at the course, but city officials say this has nothing to do with the ongoing project.

"We are not raising fees to offset the cost of the new golf club. We are slightly raising fees to keep pace with rising costs of personnel and maintenance expenses," Carolyn Kovach, Communications Director for the City of Parma, said.

Fees will go up $1.

Nine holes for residents will cost $16. Non-Parma residents will pay $17.

For more information, click here.