'Tis the season: News 5 viewer does something wonderful for woman with crazy high water bill

CLEVELAND — We recently told you about Diane Jones, 77, a Cleveland Heights resident dealing with recent mysterious water and sewer bills after being told she had a leak in her home.

She found no leaks but still has to pay the bills that are 10 times her normal amount.

'Something's wrong': Cleveland Heights woman dealing with water, sewer bills 10 times higher than normal

Well, it’s that time of year when holiday spirit fills the air, and it’s filled the heart of a News 5 viewer as well.

We told Jones we just wanted to do a follow-up story with her. In our initial story, she told us she tried to challenge the bills but was told she didn't qualify for a Water Review Board hearing. Also, there was a leak on her street that Jones said corresponded to her higher charges, but Cleveland Water dismissed that as a possible cause.

“Since we last spoke, have you learned anything new?” we asked.

“No,” replied Jones.

She told us she had talked to someone from the city, but nothing had changed. Well, maybe one thing.

“I’m more confused now than I was before,” said Jones.

She told us she was angry with the response and the whole situation.

“We know you’ve been upset about this,” we told her.

“Yes, I am upset,” she said.

“But we may have something that will cheer you up,” we said.

We told her about a News 5 viewer who saw her story and was bothered by the way she was being treated.

“So, Diane, he came over and handed us this envelope to give to you,” we said and gave it to her.

After opening it up, she saw the anonymous and kind viewer just sent her a thousand dollars to help with her bills.

“What’s going through your mind?” we asked.

“Someone is listening to me,” she said, holding back tears.

We told her the man didn’t want any recognition and that he just wanted to make her season a little brighter.

“I want to thank whoever this is,” said Jones.

She told us she also hopes the Cleveland Water Department steps up in a different way.

“Someone needs to listen to the consumer,” said Jones. “Maybe there is something wrong on your end. And if it’s not, then show us why it is on our end.”

In the meantime, she said she’s very thankful, even if we did pull a bit of a fast one on her.

“I didn’t expect this. Not at all. You tricked me,” she said with a laugh.

’Tis the season.