Traffic stops by Cuyahoga Co. Sheriff's Office deputies in Downtown Cleveland viewed as overenforcement

CLEVELAND — Some people are seeing red flags with traffic stops by Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Downtown Cleveland.

One month ago, the sheriff's Impact Unit was brought in after several violent crimes.

A mass shooting in the Warehouse District sent shockwaves downtown back in July.

Just weeks later, there were two more separate shootings.

Three people were hurt outside a bar on the east bank of the Flats, and a shooting near Progressive Field was deadly.

"We've seen a lot more of the Downtown Cleveland Alliance, the safety patrols you see, that's something the residents want; we want more people walking around our neighborhoods," said Sunny Nixon.

We first spoke with Nixon, who lives in the Warehouse District, after nine people were shot outside Barley House.

Nixon called for more investigation transparency and more police to walk the beat.

She did notice the latter a week after a crowd was sprayed with bullets near her home.

"I did see Cleveland police on the street, unmarked cars, and I really do appreciate those officers; it's not an easy job," Nixon said.

The sheriff's office partnered with Cleveland Police on July 31.

Eight deputies and a sergeant are assigned to a team to deter crime and build trust.

Cuyahoga County shared the numbers since the start of the partnership.

Two hundred sixteen traffic stops, 15 guns recovered, and one stolen car. But here's where it gets interesting. They made 41 drug seizures, mostly marijuana, which has mainly been de-criminalized in Cleveland, and they made 52 stops for window tint enforcement.

"It's disappointing for one major reason: a big flag here. These seem like pre-textual stops. And we're not trying to look to have citizens of the city going about their daily lives being over-enforced here," Nixon said. The data doesn't show who was stopped.

But co-founder of Black Lives Matter Cleveland, Kareem Henton, also takes issue with the tint enforcement.

"In all likelihood, judging by the type of car, the type of tinted windows, it's more than likely going to be a person of color," Henton said.

Henton doesn't want to see people's rights infringed upon. He says, especially with Cleveland merging with deputies when it's under a consent decree.

"I find that to be problematic because you know you've got two different law enforcement agencies oftentimes operating under two different sets of rules," Henton said.

The union rep for sheriff's deputies says deputies and state troopers also wouldn't fall under the purview of the Citizens Review Board.

But he's more concerned about staffing, he says, when the sheriff's office is already short.

"It's, in fact, not reducing violent crime, but what it is is window dressing; it's a way for many politicians to be able to say, 'See, I'm doing something,'" Henton said.

Henton wants a sit down with city administration and council.

"Things that make us safe, it doesn't start there; it starts with us addressing what compels people to commit crimes," Henton said.

Nixon says she'd rather see more focus on stolen vehicles and believes there needs to be a better overall strategy.

"I understand there's a point to be made. I suppose that having these stops are going to lead to additional arrests, but you know, frankly, if it's a marijuana violation that's so common, I don't really see that as hitting the heart of the matter. I feel that's a little bit of over-enforcement," Nixon said.

News 5 Investigators asked to speak with the Cuyahoga County sheriff about this, and we were told he would be available next Tuesday.