Transformed Lorain community basketball court leads to new opportunities for artists, non-profit

LORAIN, Ohio — Back in August, News 5 highlighted a Lorain County non-profit's effort to beautify a basketball court in the heart of the community.

A group of entrepreneurs, artists and volunteers worked together to transform the space.

The upgrades at Oakwood Park have now garnered national attention and led to several opportunities for the group.

The guys behind the project say The Grind League is a "toddler organization" with some "big guy muscles."

The non-profit is now seeking additional funding to expand its reach and create new opportunities for children across Lorain.

"The grind league has been grinding and grinding and grinding," Danny Castro, The Grind League Community Outreach Leader said.

The hard work "in the paint" at Oakwood Park in South Lorain is beginning to pay off.

"There was a lot of sweat and tears put into this," Castro said.

Blue paint and Lorain Pride are now on full display year round, thanks in part to West LA based artist "Zer", Relic Clothing 3 Owner Reinaldo Contreras and many more.

"We've been riding a wave ever since this court paint has been completed," said Darius Winborn, Founder and Director of the Grind League.

News 5 checked in with community advocates Darius Winborn, Founder and Director of the Grind League, as well as Hector Garcia, Owner of G 3 Graphics Painting.

"We can't wait to spread this throughout Lorain County and beyond," Winborn said.

"More people can be able to come and feel united and feel like this is a part of them," Garcia said.

The location has become the newfound heartbeat of the community, and the momentum has been surreal.

"We have people out here all the time walking, people kicking soccer ball on court, playing basketball when it's warm," Winborn said.

The community project has changed their lives and opened doors to opportunities they never could have imagined.

They partnered with the non-profit HoopBus, which helps build community and spread love through basketball, taking their mission on the road.

"We were invited out to Indianapolis for Show Indy Love Activation events officially WNBA. So, we were out there with NBA Cares, Red Bull, Electrolytes, PUMA," Winborn said.

"Going out to NBA All Star Weekend was a great opportunity for us to connect with a lot of people and not only showcase what we can do but people now know about the city of Lorain," Garcia said.

His artwork was proudly on display, blending graffiti and basketball for the betterment of the community.

The crew met with countless influential leaders and highlighted their ongoing work.

They sported hoodies with the court design on them the whole time.

"After being an official DJ at NBA All Star Weekend with the HoopBus, working with my crew, we now are beginning very first summer program for youth teens and adults of all ages," Winborn said.

The Grind League 3 on 3 Park League kicks off this summer right at Oakwood Park.

They're now actively looking for sponsorships and community ambassadors to take the space to the next level through donations and more funding.

"It says a lot about what they want out here. They want to see improvements. They want to see more vibrance. They want to see more community," Winborn said.

"The sky is the limit. The sky is the limit. We can do so much," Castro said.

As the weather improves, The Grind League will host more events at the basketball court.

This includes the Grind League 3 on 3 Park League again starting this summer.

The Community Togetherness Fest is set for August 31 and September 1 this summer.

The non-profit is also seeking funding and community support for a water fountain at the court.

The water fountain has not worked for years.

They are accepting donations for water and sports drinks.

