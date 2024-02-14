Trinity High School senior paralyzed in crash last fall makes emotional return on Senior Night

An October car crash left a high school senior paralyzed from the waist down. His injuries took him out of school and off the basketball court.

Trinity High School has wanted to make sure that Carlen Morris feels love on and off the court.

An outpouring of support

Back in December, Morris' classmates created a virtual holiday greeting card to show him how much he's been missed.

The athlete, with dreams of playing in college, learned he would never be able to play again after that crash.

"Carlen was the male leader of the senior class. And the void that's been there since he's been gone is definitely noticeable for all of us," said Trinity High School Principal William Svoboda.

Throughout this entire process, his basketball team has been there to support him.

A special Senior Night

On Tuesday, Trinity held its Senior Night for the basketball team, and Morris was there to see and feel all of that support.

It was the first time he'd been back to the school since the accident.

"It felt good to be back in the school. Felt good to feel the love," Morris said. "I love everyone for it. I appreciate everyone for it. If I could hug everybody I would."

The crowd shouted his name as he entered the gymnasium.

"It meant a lot. I didn't expect it. I didn't even know that many people knew my name," Morris said.

Trinity won its Senior Night against Valley Forge in his honor with a score of 67-55.