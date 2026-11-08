UH MyChart "back up and running", reportedly recovered from cybersecurity incident

CLEVELAND — University Hospitals (UH) said that MyChart, an online patient portal, is now "up and running" after more than two weeks of disruption due to a cybersecurity incident.

UH took systems offline after detecting "unusual activity" on its servers.

That left patients without access to MyChart, including services used to view test results, message doctors, renew prescriptions, and manage appointments.

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UH Patients Face Longer Phone Waits

UH patients face longer phone waits as cyber incident disruption continues

"For many of our patients and the public at large, the availability of MyChart is the sign that UH has recovered from the cybersecurity incident. This will make it easier for us to communicate with patients, get test results and get back to providing the kind of care our patients have relied on for 160 years," Ansley Kelm, Manager of Public & Media Relations for University Hospitals said in a statement.

UH also warned that some MyChart features may not be fully functional at this time. Patients can expect a delay in new test results and other information as MyChart data is updated.

The health system's hospitals, emergency departments, and doctor's offices have remained open throughout the disruption.

Please note…

University Hospitals says it will never call, text or email you to ask for personal information such as your password or your full Social Security number. If you receive a call or message that seems suspicious, do not respond. Hang up and call your doctor's office.