Veterinarians in Northeast Ohio seeing more dogs with respiratory illnesses

CLEVELAND — Dog owners in Northeast Ohio are concerned as the mystery dog illness continues to sweep the nation. Confirmed now in 16 states, News 5 asked an emergency veterinarian if he has treated any cases yet.

"There's certainly the concern that there may be something here that I don't want to say new that we can't treat, just maybe something a little bit different," said Dr. Dustin Beauchamp, Emergency Veterinarian, MedVet Cleveland.

Beauchamp said veterinarians are suspicious about whether the mystery illness is in Ohio. A case has yet to be officially confirmed, but MedVet Cleveland is seeing more dogs with respiratory illnesses right now.

The mystery illness includes symptoms like sneezing, coughing, nasal discharge and fever. Some dogs with labored breathing have developed pneumonia.

MedVet Cleveland is prepared with an isolation unit and PPE. Dogs suspected to have the illness will be kept in quarantine.

At the Lakewood Dog Park, dogs Denali and Pluto are getting out their pent-up energy. Both dogs were just rescued this year, and both owners are keeping close tabs on the mystery illness.

"Being new dog owners we're super paranoid and scared of everything because we don't know what we're doing. So, we've definitely heard of it. Been on my mind coming down here and just kind of being mindful of what dishes she's drinking out of and stuff like that, I brought my own little water dish with that in mind," said Chris Clymer, Denali's owner.

"He's got all his shots; he's fully vaccinated; they did a great job at the SPCA making sure he was healthy. I have all the paperwork on him," said John Sestokes.

Beauchamp recommends making sure your dog's core vaccines are up to date and allowing your dog to socialize with other vaccinated dogs.

"There's some things that people do or don't do, specifically things like kennel cough or K9 influenza; those are things that are probably more important now," said Beauchamp.

Dog boarding, grooming, and dog daycare are still OK if your dog is properly vaccinated.

"You can take your dog for a walk outside you don't need to put a mask on your dog or anything like that," said Dr. Beauchamp.

If your dog shows symptoms, don't wait to call your veterinarian because the illness can progress quickly. Beauchamp recommends letting a boarding facility, dog daycare, groomer, dog park, or medical center know if your dog has symptoms.

Thus far, veterinarians don't believe the illness can pass between other animals or people. Similar to humans, elderly dogs, dogs under one, and dogs with pre-existing conditions are most at risk.