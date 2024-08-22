'We believe our project is on the right path now': Cleveland church reflects one year after tornado hit

In the late hour of Aug. 24 and into the morning, a dozen tornadoes hit Northeast Ohio, causing damage to homes and businesses.

One tornado, an EF-1, damaged buildings in the heart of Cleveland, including New Life at Calvary in the city's Fairfax neighborhood.

Watch News 5's original report from Aug. 25, 2023, when church members were seeing the damage for the first time.

Tornado blows off roof at New Life at Calvary Church in Cleveland

News 5 promised to follow through as the church recovered. And we've kept that promise, checking back in as services carried on in the church gym, special guests visited, and repair plans came into focus.

As the one-year anniversary approached, I visited again with Pastor Kellie Sullivan. She said everyone yearns to get back inside their sanctuary, and the last year has delivered a powerful lesson in patience and trust.

"There's been a lot of ups and a lot of downs," Sullivan said.

She reflects often on what the storm did.

Watch News 5's original report from Sept. 18, 2023, as members spoke about the church's long-standing role in the community.

Damage at church hit by tornado worse than thought, but they're not giving up

"You hope that everything goes well, and you're recovered in a few days or few weeks," Sullivan said, "But that's not how recovery works. Recovery is hard, and it has taught us some real lessons about other people who are going through different types of recovery, like addiction or alcohol or even health recovery"

Damage to the church is estimated to be in the millions, but Sullivan said the situation has renewed strength.

"Now we say, 'I love you' every Sunday, because we don't take for granted that we'll get to see each other and be with each other, and it has really brought us close together," Sullivan said.

In addition to fixing extensive damage to roofs, spires and the building's façade, Sullivan said lead, mold and asbestos stirred up by storm debris had to be carefully removed throughout the building.

"It's been hard days, but the good days have outweighed our bad days," Sullivan said. "That's what that song says, and we won't complain."

Watch News 5's original report from Oct. 1, 2023, when Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb visited the church.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb vows to support historic church damaged in Aug. tornado

Sullivan and I walked through the 144-year-old building that's a Cleveland Historic Landmark. There are signs of progress in the kitchen and the fellowship hall that can be used again.

However, a temporary roof still covers that area where youth worship, Sunday school, and offices haven't been used since the tornado.

"This is our number one goal… is to get this roof done before the snow hits," Sullivan said.

The sanctuary is still a work in progress.

"We might now be back in until 2025," Sullivan said.

The church needs new electrical and H-VAC systems, which are on top of a long project punch list.

"These pews… to install the carpet will have to be lifted and the carpet rolled under," Sullivan said as she showed me the sanctuary for the first time. "And each pew on its own can weigh 200 pounds."

Sullivan said trying to make the building whole again has been a test of patience as she and others have dealt with insurance. The church expects to have to pay about $2 million out-of-pocket, continues to fundraise, and recently had to change contractors.

"We believe our project is on the right path now," Sullivan said.

Reginald Woods has been a member for more than a decade. He spoke to News 5 hours after the storm. He can't wait to be seated in a pew again.

"As you're saying it to me, I'm getting this kind of like feeling going through my body, like a kind of chill, it's something that we look forward to so much because it's just a different type of spiritual connection when we're in the sanctuary," Woods said.

He said despite mourning what happened, there have been many joyful experiences.

"God's grace has been prevalent here with us even though we've had our areas of disappointment," Woods said. "God equips us and makes everything come together, so that the family, the family atmosphere here, isn't affected in a negative way."

In fact, Sullivan said membership has grown since the tornado and stands at just over 250 people.

Watch News 5's original report from Feb. 9, 2024, when it was announced it was one of six historic black churches getting assistance to complete the nomination application for the National Register of Historic Places.

Federal grant to help historic Black churches complete nominations to the National Register of Historic Places

"I hope that a hundred years from now someone says, 'I'm glad those people at New Life at Calvary stayed. I'm glad they didn't give up. I'm glad that they kept the faith,'" Sullivan said.

She's already visualized her return to the pulpit.

"It's going to be a good day when we get to come back in here. Really looking forward to it," Sullivan said.