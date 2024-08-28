'We had to really put this place back together': Dunham Tavern Museum reflects one year after tornado hit

CLEVELAND — When a tornado outbreak tore through Northeast Ohio last summer, one came through Cleveland and damaged the Dunham Tavern Museum & Gardens off Euclid Avenue on the city's east side.

"That tornado is something I never thought I would be experiencing here," said Lauren Murray, the museum's executive director.

It's been one year since the storm. This year, the museum is celebrating its bicentennial.

"Not a lot survives 200 years in this day and age," I told Murray.

"It's remarkable that we're still here," she said.

On August 24, 2023, a storm downed eight trees at the museum. A ninth had to be removed later due to storm damage.

Murray said a black locust, uprooted in the storm, hit the front of the historic house museum.

"And when it fell it ripped off our front portico, damaged the siding and roof and ripped off our gutters which was really terrible," Murray said. "But it could have crashed just a little bit in the other direction and have come right through the museum."

Murray said the only interior damage was a few broken windowpanes in the parlor.

"Still not easy to go through. So, we had to really put this place back together," Murray said.

The museum proudly showcases stories of Ohio's early days- the first half of the 1800s when stagecoaches passed through town.

"That was the route those drivers were going from Buffalo to Cleveland to Detroit and on back," Murray said.

It was a place to sleep and be entertained with a drink or two from the tavern.

"Well, you're standing on the original 1820s ash floors. So if the floors could talk they would have plenty to say too," Murray said as she showed me the taproom.

The home changed hands several times in its history.

"So when we think of that period of Cleveland history on Euclid Avenue, that was when Millionaires Row was here and thriving, and Millionaires Row came and very quickly went, and there's only a few vestiges of those mansions that are left today," Murray said. "And little Dunham Tavern has managed to stick around."

She said bouncing back from the storm meant adhering to strict procedures because of the historic designations.

"We didn't ask for this (tornado) to happen, but the moment happened (and) it was presented to us and so we kind of turned it into an opportunity to make not just repairs but improvements," Murray said.

A new portico was built.

"There's still some painting to do here so that will be the cherry on the sundae that's not quite finished yet," Murray said.

The museum's entire roof and siding were replaced, and unique box gutters were designed and installed.

"That was a team of our carpenters- built the wooden box gutters and then the roofers came in to do the copper lining and then the shingles as the last part," Murray said.

She said repairs and capital improvements cost about $200,000, with insurance covering a small portion.

"So, the insurance payout was what helped us get started, but we also had two bequests come through," Murray said.

She's happy to see the property get the makeover it deserves so guests can continue to experience the property in the city, which features beautiful green space.

Murray said it's a gem that she hopes is around for another century.

"It's all put back together and looking brand new again," Murray said.

For more information on the Dunham Tavern Museum & Gardens, visit its website.