'We will not perish': Historic St. Theodosius Cathedral hopeful to reopen in 2026 after devastating fire

CLEVELAND — It’s been almost a year since the St. Theodosius Orthodox Cathedral was gutted by a fire, but restoration is finally on the horizon.

Water used to stop the flames on May 28 proved destructive to the then-113-year-old anchor in the community.

“I was baptized in this church. I really can’t believe this is happening. This is surreal. This is such a landmark. I cannot believe this is happening,” Kelly Taylor told News 5 the day of the fire.

The Cleveland Fire Department ruled the fire accidental- reportedly caused by roofers doing restoration work.

The church’s centerpiece, a copper dome, took the brunt of the heat.

Scaffolding now holds the building together as repairs are around the corner.

St. Theodosius Orthodox Cathedral Dean Father Jan Cizmar described the last nine months as “interesting and very dynamic.”

At that same time, though, a light at the end of the tunnel has shined bright.

“We found our way out of the woods. We found the right people. God sent us the right people. We have a great team of experts, and we know what we want to do. We know how we want to do this restoration. We are finally in a good spot,” he said.

While restoration has yet to begin on the inside of this sanctuary, Fr. Cizmar said the magic is happening behind the scenes right now, especially on the main dome.

“Structural design, construction design, putting all trades together for one dome. There will be at least 34 companies that will have to cooperate and work on the dome restoration. It's a big job,” Fr. Cizmar detailed. “Everybody wants to see the main dome going back on the church because the main dome is a huge dome.”

The cathedral dome from the floor to the ceiling is 36 feet. The main dome with the square box it once had is estimated to be 60 feet in size.

“It's bigger than the church, so we hope and we pray that this big moment will be successful,” Fr. Cizmar continued.

Other memorable aspects of this church are the Bohemian crystal chandeliers from Europe, and frescoes painted onto original plaster.

While the frescoes are not restored yet, the chandeliers are.

“I didn't believe that it can be alive again,” Fr. Cizmar added. “It's better than ever before.”

The goal is to begin physical restoration of the church in June or July.

Fr. Cizmar estimates this project could take as long as 18 months, with the earliest reopening date of April 2026.

“The other day I came across the book of Proverbs where it says that people without vision will perish, and we have vision. We have vision to be back and therefore we will not die. We will not perish. Our hope is alive, and it will be alive,” Fr. Cizmar shared.

Fr. Cizmar said private donations are a necessity moving forward, and is asking that anyone who can help to please do so.

“Our insurance budget is not unlimited. We have a budget that will be sufficient to restore the roof. We will need donations to finish the interior plaster and the artwork,” Fr. Cizmar said. “We have one gentleman sending us a donation every week of $10. Sometimes he sends us $20. It gives you the feeling that people think of you, they pray for you.”

While the church is still undergoing repairs, St. Theodosius Orthodox Church services will continue next door.

Donations can be sent through GoFundMe and Tithely.