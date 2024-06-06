'We're in recovery mode': East Cleveland church destroyed in crash finds new temporary home

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — In the early morning hours of May 24, a crash destroyed True and Living God Apostolic Faith Church on Euclid Avenue in East Cleveland.

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority said a car crossed the center line near Euclid and Doan Avenues, struck an RTA bus, and then hit the church. One person on the bus was injured, along with two people in the car.

Watch News 5's original report from May 24 when reporter Bryn Caswell spoke to Pastor Robert Carpenter and First Lady Angela Carpenter

Church destroyed after car crashes into RTA bus

"We talked to the owner (of the building) and after assessing all of the damage, the structure is weak and they're going to have to tear it down to rebuild," Angela said the day of the incident.

News 5's promised to follow through on the church's next moves.

Thursday, I met Angela, who said she and her husband remain strong and optimistic about the future.

"We are in recovery mode," Angela said. "We are trying to rebuild. It's going to take some time."

She said faith has led to blessing and a new temporary church home on Euclid Avenue about two miles east of their old location.

Carpenter said a passerby saw the aftermath of the crash and wanted to help.

"Someone offered us a temporary space. And we have been able to host our first service on there last Sunday and a Bible study," she said.

The building once was a church, House of Refuge, and is once against giving way to praise and worship.

The landlord even resurrected old pews.

True and Living God Apostolic Faith Church has about 30 members and is growing.

"What do you like about the new space?" I asked.

Carpenter said, "I love it. It's a little bit more spacious. And this new place, we actually have a stage where we can put a podium (and) where we can put pulpit chairs. There are multiple bathrooms. We have a kitchen."

The space is theirs for the next 10 months.

"The donations that are coming in we're looking to build and put in the storehouse," Carpenter said. "So, when the opportunity arise we're able to move to a new space."

Fundraising through a GoFundMe account continues for the church to lay permanent roots.

"We were not a church that was placed there and just have church and go home," Carpenter said. "We were actually building relationships. We love doing outreach ministry."

Carpenter said leaders were preparing for its June outreach ministry before the crash, which includes a clothing and shoe giveaway. They still plan to do it.

East Cleveland is where their heart is.

"Continue to keep us in prayer and all of those who were involved in the accident as they continue to recover," Carpenter said.