'We're local and we love it.' Craft, fair vendors team up to open hyperlocal marketplace at Great Lakes Mall

MENTOR, Ohio — While some malls are struggling regain footing, others are getting creative by repurposing spots and focusing on a hyper-local approach.

Experts say it's a trend we are seeing in malls across America as they enter a new era of operation and evolve with the times.

Are malls making a comeback?

A group of small business owners has joined forces in Lake County.

They set up shop inside the Great Lakes Mall to create a vendor marketplace of sorts inside of a former clothing store.

Most of them had met in the fair and festival scene years before this opportunity was presented.

They say it's been an absolute thrill working together and showcasing their talents and goods.

Oliver's Emporium aims to be a one-stop shop for all your holiday needs.

"Fifteen vendors all right here," Sarah Benedum, Owner of Union Creek Soap Company/Co-Founder of Oliver's Emporium, said.

There's Erin Provins' made-from-scratch Cookies To Go.

"I have something for everybody. I have 12 different types. I can make whatever you want," Provins said.

It's also the home of Megan Nelson's 10th Floor Treasures.

She sells personalized, medal-stamped jewelry, shoe tags and several keepsakes.

"It's nice that they can come here and physically see, touch, feel, experience the piece they want to pick out and gift to somebody," Nelson said.

Benedum partnered with fellow vendor and friend Stefany Belt to open Oliver's Emporium.

The business is named after Belt's son.

"He's just an inspiration to me. It's nice just to have one space that we can all come to," Belt said.

"We wanted a semi-permanent space to be for the holidays. Nobody likes to set up and tear down in the cold all the time," Benedum said.

What was once a former clothing store in the Dillard's Wing at the Mentor staple—is now an indoor shared marketplace.

It all times out with Ohio ranking as the number six best place in America to start a small business due to affordability, cost of living and tax incentives, according to Lendio.

"We're all sharing the cost—so it gave all of us an opportunity to be in a retail space. A well known retail space, a fraction of what it would have cost any of us to be here alone," Benedum said.

From Belt's spot, which sells 3D signs featuring classic movies and countless Cleveland sports teams —to another vendor selling old-school Pyrex dishes and cookware— to plants and photographs—the options and holiday gifts are endless here.

"They love that it's local," Belt said.

Benedum's teas, bath bombs and soaps have been a true crowd pleaser.

"We started with soap and skin care. I tried my first hand made bar of soap several years ago and was very surprised," Benedum said.

As small business owners, the group of fair, festival and craft market vendors are sharing the space.

In addition, they time-share the staffing, so they don't all have to be present around the clock.

Sharing the rent, they say, has made their visibility and reach stronger than ever.

"You try to find local markets and festivals and you can find some really good ones. But they're not consistent through the year," Nelson said.

"It's nice to support everybody. The local people are the ones that live around you," Provins said.

The owners and vendors at Oliver's Emporium will be open seven days a week through the holiday season.

They plan to operate through mid-January.

Based on its success so far, they plan to make this an annual holiday shop.

For more information and the full list of vendors housed inside of Oliver's Emporium, click here.