'We're probably losing about 3 grand a day': Repair work continues following water main breaks in Cleveland

The City of Cleveland is still working on repairs related to two major water main breaks that happened on Nov. 17 on the East Side and Nov. 29 on the West Side.

Water main breaks

On Nov. 17, Cleveland officials said there was a 30-inch main break in the area of E. 136th Street and Harvard Avenue. Several area roads were flooded, causing drivers to be trapped in their vehicles and damage to homes and businesses.

On Nov. 29, Cleveland officials said there was a 16-inch main break at W. 117th Street and Madison Avenue, which caused road flooding and damage to businesses.

Update on repairs

On Dec. 6, The Cleveland Water Department provided News 5 with an update on repairs.

The department said, “The break on a 16” main at Madison Avenue W. 117th Street was repaired later the same day, and the street was restored the following morning. Full sidewalk restoration is anticipated to take longer than usual due to underground utilities and streetscaping. However, Cleveland Water will arrange for an interim repair to facilitate building access until final repairs are complete.”

The department added, “Crews have been working to secure the site of the 30-inch main break at Harvard & E. 136. We’re currently waiting on materials to be delivered in order to finalize the main repair. Street restoration will follow.”

Homeowners and business owners continue cleanup

Jason Brooks owns Sweet Pork Wilson’s on the West Side. He said the water main break led to 12 feet of water in the basement of his restaurant. Brooks said food, equipment and appliances were a total loss.

He’s done extensive cleanup and planned to reopen but has decided to remain closed due to the condition of the sidewalk in front of the restaurant. He pointed to the sidewalk’s unevenness and holes caused by the water main break and its aftermath and said it creates a liability. He’s been in contact with his insurance company and said he plans to reopen once the city rips out the old sidewalk and lays a new one.

Gregory Curd lives near the East Side water main break. He said water filled his basement, destroying a water heater, furnace, and appliances. Curd said he recently got a new water heater and furnace and is in the process of filing a damage claim with the city.

The city said it encourages residents who may notice basement flooding to first notify their insurance agency, followed by a claim to the City’s Law Department.