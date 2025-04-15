What the Akron Board of Education discussed that could impact future learning

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Board of Education has now voted to repeal its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies and could consider a new policy to replace it.

This vote happened during a school board meeting on Monday, where they also discussed proposed budget cuts, like the Transition to Work program, which helps students with disabilities.

“To take away the funding for this program is a tragedy to these kids,” said Jodie L., a concerned APS parent.

Our partner at the Akron Beacon Journal reported on Sunday that a total of 17 people could be laid off from such roles as intervention specialist and school psychologist.

Chief of Staff Angela Carter said these decisions to potentially make $5.7 million in salary reductions is tough but necessary pending the board’s final approval.

“A new day requires a new way of leading, thinking and operating,” said Carter.

However, some board members expressed confusion and even frustration.

“I think the finance committee made it explicitly clear that we expected detailed financial information,” said Akron School Board of Education member Dr. Rene Molenaur.

This led the board to vote to move the district’s reorganization and restructuring plan to the finance meeting on April 21 with six yes votes and one no vote.

Meanwhile, News 5 also heard mixed reactions from some who support Superintendent Dr. Michael Robinson.

“I think he’s being treated unfairly,” said Oscar Williams, an Akron resident.

Others said they agree with School Board member Pastor Gregory Harrison’s request for Robinson to be placed on paid leave during an ongoing investigation due to a flood of allegations and criticism.

“We are not just facing a public relations issue. We are confronting a crisis of leadership,” said William Reynolds.

The board did not speak much on the allegations and criticism of Superintendent Robinson.

But it appears from our sources at the Akron Beacon Journalthat an outside law firm has completed the investigation.

Although we don’t know the details yet, the board could take action as soon as Tuesday during a special board meeting at 4 p.m.