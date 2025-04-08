School board member pushing for Akron Superintendent Dr. Michael Robinson to be placed on leave

AKRON, Ohio — Akron School Board member Pastor Gregory Harrison plans to introduce a resolution at Monday's school board meeting requesting that Superintendent Dr. Michael Robinson be placed on paid leave during an ongoing investigation.

"Board members can vote their conscience, but I think at this point, for me, I've heard more than enough. I think to protect everyone, he needs to be on administrative leave," Harrison said.

There are seven members on the school board. It would take a majority vote of the board in order to place Robinson on leave.

News 5 reached out to all of the board members. Robinson is the only one who has responded as of Tuesday afternoon.

In an article posted online Monday, The Akron Beacon Journal reported it had interviewed more than two dozen APS employees who said Robinson threatens and berates staff.

"We need to make sure that we are validating and that we are protecting people as well as the superintendent. He has a right to due process," Harrison said. "I think the protection of workers and staff and the superintendent's rights outweigh anything, and we need to be talking about having him on administrative leave while we finish this."

News 5 has made multiple requests to interview Robinson. There has not been any response from the district as of Tuesday afternoon.

However, a spokesperson for APS did release the following statement to The Akron Beacon Journal, which appeared in the Monday story: "The superintendent remains dedicated to fostering a safe and productive learning environment for all students and staff. He will provide further statements as appropriate, adhering to the constraints of the ongoing investigation."

Robinson was given a five-year contract in 2023, making an annual salary of $240,000. Akron Public Schools is the second largest district in Northeast Ohio and has about 20,000 students and 4,500 employees. Its budget is around $300 million.

Since last December, the superintendent has been under investigation in the wake of a flood of allegations and criticism. He has continued to work on the job during that time.

Pat Shipe, president of the Akron Education Association, has been vocal in her belief that Robinson should have been placed on leave months ago.

"It is so dysfunctional. It is such an atmosphere of tension and bullying and retaliation that I don't recognize Akron Public Schools anymore, and it breaks my heart," Shipe said.

Shipe believes complaints that have been made over the last few months indicate a hostile work environment.

Mark Williamson, the former communications director for APS, said Robinson called two female reporters a derogatory and sexist slur during a closed meeting.

In a letter, school board member Rene Molenar accused Robinson of bullying and said the superintendent called her "a headache" and a "backstabber."

William Reynolds, a father of five children with three of them currently in Akron schools, is also concerned with the allegations.

"I think if there's something coming from more than one person, that gives it some clout," Reynolds said.

But others have defended Robinson. Akron resident Cynthia Blakon on his behalf during a January school board meeting.

"We need Dr. Robinson to continue to fight for our children and holding individuals and departments accountable," Blake said.

Two law firms are part of the investigation of the superintendent.

Brennan Manna & Diamond is conducting it. Bricker and Graydon LLP is overseeing it. It's not clear if the investigation will wrap up and be presented to the board at the Monday meeting later this month or in the coming months.

How much the investigation is costing taxpayers remains unclear. Harrison said he doesn't know how many hours the attorneys have put in so far while conducting interviews and gathering information.

News 5 made a detailed public records request to APS for things like contracts and invoices from the law firms.

The district sent a January "engagement letter" from Bricker Graydon LLP, which was signed by Board President Carla Jackson and Stephen Thompson, the district's treasurer.

The letter states the law firm customarily charges an hourly fee for legal services, which currently ranges from $275 to $330, but the letter doesn't give an estimate for a potential total bill.

"The fees and costs relating to this matter are not predictable. Accordingly, we have made no commitment to you concerning the maximum fees and costs that will be necessary to resolve or complete this matter," attorneys for the law firm wrote.

News 5 did not receive any public records documents connected to Brennan Manna & Diamond, but in an email the district stated "Please be advised that your request has been denied in part to the extent that your request seeks the narrative portion of an attorney invoice which is protected by attorney client privilege and not subject to disclosure."

While it's not known how much the district has been or will be billed for the investigation, Shipe feels there should be more transparency to the public about what's happening.

"Again, everything is behind closed doors," Shipe said.

Reynolds said he'll be watching and waiting for the outcome of the investigation. He believes it's unfortunate that all of the distractions are taking the focus away from the kids in schools.

"I hope this mess gets cleaned up. If the superintendent made some mistakes, I hope he owns it."