Willoughby Hills shares early results of laser speed camera program

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Oh — The new handheld speed camera program in Willoughby Hills led to over 1,000 violations from Jan. 15 to 31, according to the Willoughby Hills Police Chief Matthew Naegele.

News 5 Anchor Rob Powers spoke with Naegele on Thursday and learned that the new speed enforcement system led to 1,128 total violations.

Naegele said 606 citations had been mailed out. Additionally, The fastest speed clocked was 108 mph and the average speeding driver was going 78.5 mph. Naegele also noted several drivers were clocked driving faster than 100 mph.

Officers are using the same handheld speed lasers you've probably seen before. These also have high-definition cameras built in so the officer can photograph the violating driver or even record video and follow up with a mailed citation.

Naegele said most of these violations are happening when the roads are the busiest.

"It's the high volume traffic times," Naegele said. "You would think that when traffic is heavier the cars will be slowing down but it's actually been the opposite."

Naegele said it's too early to tell if the enforcement program is effectively slowing drivers down. You know we'll continue to follow through.