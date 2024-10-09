Willowick mother continues her mission of supporting families who have experienced pregnancy and infant loss

WILLOWICK, Ohio — A Willowick mother is continuing her mission to send love and a little teddy bear to a family that is grieving pregnancy and infant loss.

Elizabeth Michalski started the nonprofit "A Touch of Teddy" in memory of her son, Teddy. Teddy was stillborn at 22 weeks in 2018.

This October, Michalski received more than 500 requests for teddy bear ornaments that her non-profit sends to grieving families.

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Michalski keeps the conversation going year-round with her work with the nonprofit.

"Miscarriage and loss is one of those things that has always been a taboo subject for lack of better words, and people need to grieve," said Michalski.

Families who have experienced a loss can order a bear or multiple bears for free. Folks can purchase bears for a loved one for a small fee.

"I have heard so many stories of what these tiny teddy bears mean to these families. Most of the time, it's someone actually recognizing their loss," said Michalski.

News 5 Nathan and Delilah help their mother, Elizabeth, package up and send out bears to families grieving pregnancy and infant loss.

