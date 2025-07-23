Woman arrested, charged in connection with body found in Huron River

An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a man who was found in the Huron River in May, according to the Cleveland Municipal Court.

On Monday, 32-year-old Dymond Vaden was arrested and charged with the murder of 32-year-old George Cox of Cleveland, according to court documents. Vaden was arraigned Wednesday morning.

On May 16, Cox's body was discovered by a recreational kayaker in the marshy area of the river, 1000 feet south of the Ohio State Route 2 bridge.

News 5 spoke with Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth in May, who said foul play was suspected as Cox's body was found wrapped in a bed sheet with ropes tied around it.

Sigsworth also said Cox's body had been in the water for a significant amount of time, making it hard to identify his body. According to court records, the murder occurred in October of 2024.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office confirmed earlier this month that Cox was a missing man out of Cleveland.

Vaden is being held on a $1 million bond; her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 2.

Cox's father released the following statement following the arrest:

"On behalf of myself and George’s entire family. We are grateful for the diligent effort, detective Kevin Caluhan, Cleveland missing person and homicide department put into getting answers in regards to my son‘s death so many people go missing And you don’t realize how many until you’re affected by it. I personally thought that we would never recover George, but we did and it appears that justice will prevail."