Woman fights to remove reminder of traumatic night: "Let's get it gone"

MENTOR, Ohio — Nearly one year after a deadly shooting in a Mentor mobile home park, one woman who lives there told News 5 she wakes up every day forced to confront a traumatic reminder of that violence.

Martha Bishop’s daughter, Valentine, asked News 5 for help to get a bullet-hole-riddled mobile home removed from Mentor Mobile Greens Estate.

It was the site of a shooting that left one hurt and four dead, including the gunman, Jason Norris. The Army veteran died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his home. Police found his body surrounded by firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

That mobile home is right across the street from Bishop. When her daughter contacted us, News 5 anchor Rob Powers went to see what they’ve been dealing with.

Andy Sugden Martha Bishop told News 5 anchor Rob Powers she now sees a trauma therapist, but not nearly as often as she sees the crime scene outside her window.

Bishop told him her home at Mentor Greens is a sanctuary. She fell in love with it as soon as she moved in. But, she said her peace was shattered when that violence broke out on Nov. 16, 2023.

Nearly one year later, Norris’ mobile home still sits empty, full of bullet holes, surrounded by broken glass and garbage, reminding Bishop every day what happened that night.

“It’s horrendous to talk about it,” Bishop said. “It’s horrendous to see Jason’s mobile home still there. And it’s almost been a year.” As Bishop sat for her interview, it became clear how she could remain haunted by this event. Right through her kitchen window sits Norris’ former home.

Andy Sugden The mobile home where Army Veteran Jason Norris took his own life after shooting four people, killing three, is right outside Martha Bishop's kitchen window.

Her daughter, Valentine, has tried to get the mobile home taken away but isn’t getting results. She told Rob, it hurts.

“She’s my mother, so it hurts in my soul,” she said.

Valentine said Bishop wouldn’t even sit in her own kitchen for nine months after the shooting. Valentine contacted park management, the city, and the state.

News 5 learned those complaints would all eventually land at the Ohio Department of Commerce Manufactured Home Program, so we reached out to them. The Department of Commerce said it doesn’t have the authority to remove Norris’ mobile home.

Deputy Chief Communications Officer Tom Brockman discussed the department's plans.

“That said, we intend to immediately investigate other issues mentioned in the complaint, such as the presence of broken glass, garbage, and other hazardous materials, to see if there is anything that does fall within our purview," Brockman said. "and, if so, determine what steps can be taken to address issues shared by members of this community.”

So, for now, every day Bishop sits for her morning coffee with a view of a crime scene. A daily reminder of a traumatic event, the night her neighbors were killed and she was hustled from her own home by law enforcement.

“Faster, faster, go faster, don’t trip,” she recalled law enforcement telling her as she was ushered away that night. Those words ring in her ears when she cooks, walks her dog or steps out for some air.

“It’s just a horrendous thing to sit here every day and see that mobile home, with the shot-out windows, the ‘no trespassing' signs,” she said. “Let’s get it gone. Let’s get this mobile home gone.”