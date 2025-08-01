Woman helps buy headstones for 8 babies in Huron County

NORWALK — Baby Land is where angels go to rest, and it is also where Stacey Watts goes to visit her son Brian.

“He was just the happiest little boy, and he could light up the room with his little smile and his big blue eyes,” said Watts.

Brian was born Feb. 22, 2014, and passed away two and a half months later.

“He was left unattended on an adult bed, and he rolled himself between the mattress and the wall where he suffocated. It was completely preventable, but it was an accident, and no one meant for it to happen. But I want people to know this can happen to you, and please don't leave your babies unattended on an adult bed,” said Watts.

The last 11 years without Brian have been hard for Watts.

“I wanted to watch him grow up and I always wonder what his little personality would be like if he was still calm and content like he used to be,” said Watts.

Brian was buried at Woodlawn Cemetery in Norwalk, where, for the last 11 years, there was a simple marker provided by the funeral home. That’s how people were able to identify Brian’s grave.

“I've always wanted to get him a headstone, but I’ve just never been able to,” said Watts.

Until a stranger came along. Earlier this year, News 5 introduced you to Taylor Hall, a mother who felt compelled to purchase Brian’s headstone after coming across his grave. Hall used social media to track down Stacey, asking for her blessing.

“It was a bittersweet moment because I was able to help a mom in need, and then also help a baby get something he deserved as well. Everyone says that I am this angel, but the community are the true angels because they helped me make this possible,” said Hall.

A few weeks after Hall purchased the headstone, the cemetery installed it on Brian’s grave.

“When she first reached out to me, I couldn’t believe it and I can never repay her. She has this soft spot in her heart for Brian, and I appreciate that she cares so much about a baby that she's never met. And I know that Brian is probably saying look mommy I have a headstone, now you have something to remember me by,” said Watts.

Watts says her experience visiting Brian now feels peaceful, and she knows she is happy.

After our original story aired in May, people donated over $1,800 to Brian’s little wings fund. This helped Hall purchase seven additional headstones for graves at Baby Land.

“I want to cry right now, just to see the community come together, all because of Brian," Watts said.

Some of the graves Hall purchased stones for had funeral markers dating back to the 40s and 50s.

“Anybody that has a marker will be getting a stone. I think that every baby deserves the best,” says Hall.

With over five unmarked graves still at Baby Land, Hall is determined to give every child a story for someone to read.

“She's helping other people too and that's just amazing. That somebody would take their time and they're money to help these families out. It's the kindness you want to see in the world,” said Watts.

To donate to Hall’s fundraiser and help families buy a headstone, you can click here.