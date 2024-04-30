Woman indicted in Cleveland city employee shooting; accused of trying to take a witness' car

CLEVELAND — A woman accused of shooting a Cleveland city employee has been indicted in the case.

Aisha Schwartz is also charged with trying to take off in another city employee’s car after opening fire.

The shooting happened at a public works garage earlier this month.

911 calls revealed what sounded like a frightening scene for city workers.

“Do you need police, fire, or ambulance?”

“Police, a girl down here shooting at our station at E. 65th and Quincy,” said one caller.

It was just before six in the morning on April 18 when that Cleveland public works garage turned into a crime scene.

“She’s in the garage with a gun she’s in here shooting,” said the caller.

“Did she shoot anyone, is everyone okay? I think she shot one of the guys.”

Nearly two weeks later, a grand jury indicted 39-year-old Aisha Schwartz on two counts of felonious assault, aggravated robbery, and robbery.

Frantic 911 calls began moments after the county prosecutor’s office said Schwartz pulled into the parking lot behind the 57-year-old victim.

The county prosecutor's office says there was some sort of argument or yelling between the victim and Schwartz right before the shooting. Another city employee called 911.

“This lady came in here, she shot my supervisor,” said another caller.

Court records show Schwartz had jumped into the victim’s passenger seat, took the victim’s gun from the center console, and said, "I’m going to kill you."

Several shots were fired, and the victim was hit in the right shoulder but was still able to jump out of his truck and run for cover while a 911 caller said she went in the building.

The prosecutor’s office says Schwartz pointed a gun at a witness who also ran away, but the witness returned when he saw her get in his car and she then demanded his keys.

“She jumped in my car she’s in here screaming and hollering,” the caller said.

Police got there shortly after and arrested the woman. Records show she no longer had the victim’s gun and refused to say where it was.

Schwartz will go before a judge on the county charges on Thursday.

The victim's union told News 5 the shooting was "tragic" and questioned how safe city employees were at the location.

