Woman sentenced to prison in connection to death of Cleveland woman shot on St. Patrick's Day 2024

CLEVELAND — Trinity Ford, the final person connected to the shooting death of Antwoina Carter, has been sentenced to five to six years in prison.

Prosecutors said Ford was driving a car on St. Patrick's Day 2024 when one of her passengers, Christopher Stinson, leaned out of the window and fired shots, killing Carter, who was driving in front of them.

Ford initially agreed to a plea deal for involuntary manslaughter but later submitted a motion to withdraw her guilty plea. A judge denied that motion.

Earlier this year, Stinson accepted a plea deal for involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 27 to 32 and a half years in prison.

Another passenger in Ford's vehicle, Lashuwndre Coleman, accepted a plea deal for obstructing official business and was sentenced to one year of probation.

Investigators said the victim and suspects did not know each other, and a motive has never been released.

Last month, Carter's mother, Latrice, spoke to me ahead of the one-year anniversary of her daughter's death.

"She fought for what she wanted. She fought for what she believed in,” Latrice said. “She loved her family, and she loved her children the most. And it's been hard without her being here.”

During that interview, Latrice said she still had questions about her daughter’s death and that the family was considering filing a federal civil rights lawsuit to gain access to certain investigative documents, including the final autopsy report and the police use of force report.

At that time, officials said the documents could not be released because the final suspect's case had not yet concluded.

On Friday, the family's attorney, Isaac Tom Monah, told me they had not yet received the requested documents but hoped to receive them soon.

As I’ve previously reported, after Carter was shot, her car sped past two Cleveland police officers who were at her home investigating what the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said was an unrelated "domestic violence disturbance."

As the officers were collecting information, they heard gunfire and later saw Carter’s car coming toward them.

The officers fired their guns at Carter’s vehicle, but prosecutors said none of the bullets struck her.

The officers were cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, but the police department said last month that its administrative review to determine whether the officers violated any department policies was still ongoing.

Carter leaves behind five children.