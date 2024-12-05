'You’re like a prisoner,' Cleveland area nonprofit helps caregivers catch a break

CLEVELAND — There are nearly 500,000 Ohioans caring for a loved one who has Alzheimer’s Disease or other dementia.

I have highlighted the significant impact it has on those caregivers.

A survey from the Alzheimer's Association shows more than half of them say they're dealing with emotional stress.

There is a new round of life-changing relief available for families in Northeast Ohio.

LD Hubbard’s family is one of them.

At the age of 75, Hubbard started slowing down.

"We used to walk all the time, ride our bikes, go hiking, even do yoga together sometimes," said Sharon Hubbard.

When doctors initially said he was fine, his wife of now 51 years, pushed for an MRI. It showed his brain was shrinking.

"So, it just progressed from there, but it progressed slowly the first couple of years," said Hubbard.

But recently, the Alzheimer's symptoms advanced to a critical level.

"Got to the point where i could not leave him," said Hubbard.

Just like that, Hubbard found herself his primary caregiver.

She said her quality of life just got put to the side, with her loved one becoming her sole focus.

“It's a big sacrifice,” said Hubbard.

While mourning the loss of the man she's known for decades, Hubbard faced a new reality from sunup to sundown.

“You’re like a prisoner,” said Hubbard.

After months of standing by her husband’s side, Hubbard found a chance to reconnect with the life she had put on hold.

"It's like my friend is gone. This is a really sad, sad disease and it affects everyone," said Hubbard.

She found that much-needed break was courtesy of the caregiver relief program through the Cleveland Area Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

"This program does provide free in home, non-medical care for caregiver relief," said Melissa Shelton with the Alzheimer's Association.

I first highlighted the resource back in the fall of 2023.

"Our phones have rung every time your stories air so that certainly has helped a lot," said Shelton.

The Alzheimer’s Association wants the phones ringing again as they sit on grant money for the much-needed lifeline waiting to be used.

"Unfortunately, Alzheimer's and dementia still does have a little bit of a stigma to it," said Shelton.

Families get a total of 100 hours of care covered through a fund set up by Jan Castora, who cared for his wife Josephine, who had dementia.

Caregivers are encouraged to put that pride aside and take that time to recharge.

"I love ceramics, and I was able to take my ceramics class again," said Hubbard.

Hubbard said those eight-hour windows away have made her a better caregiver.

"Significant change because I have more patience. It was a lifesaver, just a lifesaver," said Hubbard.

Organizers are seeking more participants, especially in Cuyahoga, Lake and Lorain counties.

To learn more about the program, call 216-206-8389.

You can also email caregiverreliefprogram@alz.org.