'We got failed in so many ways': Columbus teen dies from health complications due to hit-skip

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Ablessen Isom was just 16 years old when a vehicle hit her in Columbus and left her there injured.

According to the Columbus Police Department, an unidentified vehicle was traveling eastbound on East Main Street just before 11:30 p.m. on July 2, 2021.

The vehicle sped past two other cars and crossed into the westbound curb lane, striking Ablessen while she was riding a scooter, police said.

"The suspect vehicle did not stop or attempt to render aid to the injured juvenile and fled the scene," Columbus Police posted to social media in 2021.

Three years later, the person who hit Ablessen has never been identified.

Ablessen's family tells me she suffered a severe traumatic brain injury. The accident took away her ability to speak and walk, they said.

On Dec. 26 of this year, Ablessen succumbed to her injuries and passed away.

"We just left the funeral home doing arrangements, and I think this was the hardest day since that day. Reality is starting to hit a little harder. At first, it was like, 'OK, she's gone.' You know what I mean? Now it's like I'm really doing this. This is a real deal. She's really gone, and she's not coming back," Ablessen's sister, Miracle Swearingen, said.

Swearingen described her little sister as bright and "everyone's ride or die." She said Ablessen had a promising future the whole family was looking forward to.

"It's sad now that we have to bury her, not knowing, no justice, no explanation, no nothing," Ablessen's mom, Tanisha Isom, told me.

Tanisha said her message to the driver who hit her daughter is: "I know you would never come forward, but I bless you and your family. Even though we're going through this, I bless you and your family that nothing traumatic happens that's close to you. And no, I don't forgive, and no I don't forget, but I bless you. God bless you."

Do you feel like you will ever get justice? News 5 Cleveland Reporter Kaylee Olivas

While the answer to that question is a unanimous no, her family says they plan on continuing to seek answers.

"We got failed in so many ways," Tanisha shared. "We’re trying to get everything wrapped up so we can start looking into lawyers and things we can do to still, like I say, get justice even if the person not caught. Some type of way, we’re going to get justice."

The Isom family is looking at legally going after the Columbus Police Department.

"It's been three years and we still haven't heard, 'Hey, we may have a lead,'" Swearingen said.

"The only thing the police got was posting the wrong car," Ablessen's aunt, Malika Isom, added.

A social media post from the Columbus Police Department includes a white vehicle they believed to have hit Ablessen, but her family said they found out and alerted police that it was, in fact, a different car.

"We did the leg work," Swearingen said.

The family is also accusing the Cleveland Clinic of not doing their job when it came to medically taking care of Ablessen to the best of their ability during her last days alive.

"They sent my baby home and die," Tanisha said.

The Isom family is also looking to sue the Cleveland Clinic.

I've reached out to the Cleveland Clinic for a statement, but due to the inquiry being sent after hours, we did not receive a response Monday night. I'll continue to follow up.

Ablessen's family said they will continue to keep her name alive, and so they did Monday night with a balloon release in Garfield Heights at the Garfield Park Reservation.

"Ablessen, we love you!," dozens of family and friends shouted.

Swearingen said the balloon release symbolized everyone honoring Ablessen for getting her angel wings.

"We're letting you be free because deep down, I know you didn't want to live like that," Swearingen said. "When I let that balloon go, she's dancing again. She's her free self, and she's watching over every last one of us no matter what."

The family is asking for prayers at this time. They have also started a GoFundMe in an effort to raise money for funeral expenses.

"I just want you to know mommy loves you. Mommy will always love you," Tanisha said.

Ablessen's funeral service will be on Jan. 8.