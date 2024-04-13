We hate them, and you hate them. This is what the city is doing about potholes as April continues to shower.

CLEVELAND — We see them everywhere and there's arguably a mutual hate. We're talking about potholes, and as spring has sprung, it's now repair season in the city of Cleveland.

“It's our goal to get through the entire city before the end of May,” said Frank Williams, Director of Public Works for the City of Cleveland. “It's lofty goal, but of course, it’s weather dependent.”

Williams Knows potholes are an issue and can severe damage they can cause. To combat the problem, the city of Cleveland spent $1 million on asphalt last year.

“When we are getting this amount of weather precipitation it makes it very difficult when we look at the survivability of our work,” Williams added.

The city of Cleveland has settled and paid out dozens of claims from pothole damages. In a statement, the city explained quote, “

“Of the 18 claims paid out in 2023, 14 were for complaints filed within the same year (4 were filed in 2022). Of the 12 claims paid out in 2024 (through 4/5), 8 were for complaints filed within the same year (4 were filed in 2023). This likely can be attributed to the fact that some complaints were filed late in the year and then were processed, reviewed – which includes verifying proof of vehicle ownership, insurance information, and other documentation – and then paid out once the calendar flipped.”

“We have about eight or 10 crews starting on Monday filling potholes,” Williams said. “We filled a lot of potholes this week, but a lot of stuff came out because of how hard it's been raining.”

But it's not just Cleveland gearing up to pour out the asphalt. ODOT, which repairs Northeast Ohio highways and interstates, is getting ready, too, once the rain stops. So far this year, District 12, which includes Lake, Geauga, and Cuyahoga counties, has used 332 tons of cold patch material. At the same time last year, ODOT used 307 tons of cold patch material.

“Each one of these tons of cool patch asphalt is placed by hand,” said Brent Kocas, ODOT District 12 Public Information Officer. “There's no machines that fill potholes or anything like that. It's all one shovel at a time.”

AAA reports from October 2023 to April 2024 it’s responded to 955 calls for help related to flat tires, which often come from potholes. AAA recommends drivers double-check their tire tread and inflation to avoid tire blowouts.

“Make sure that you slow down, because you may not have any other options than to come in contact with the pothole,” said Tiffany Stanley, Spokesperson with AAA East Central. “So, that may be the safest thing to do, rather than swerving into the lane or swerving off of the road.”

And if you become a victim of a pothole, remember, report it.

“Always utilize 311 and we will always be working to get to the holes as quickly as possible,” Williams added.