We have a date: Siren's Curse opens to the public on June 28

Cedar Point is hosting a charity event where guests will have the opportunity to be among the first to ride North America's longest, tallest, and fastest tilt coaster
News 5 Cleveland
Siren's Curse
Cedar Point is hosting an exclusive charity event on June 26 at which guests will have the opportunity to be among the first to ride North America's longest, tallest and fastest tilt coaster: Siren's Curse. The general public will be able to enjoy the much-anticipated attraction on June 28.

The charity is Prayers From Maria, a foundation dedicated to fighting childhood brain cancer, Cedar Point said. That event will take place on June 26 from 6 -10 p.m. Riders will be able to enjoy admission and general parking along with a Single Meal Deal voucher and a special event gift.

Then, on June 28, the tilt coaster will open to the general public.

The roller coaster was originally expected to open in May.

Cedar Point's new tilt coaster 'Siren's Curse' opening in May

