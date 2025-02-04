Cedar Point's new tilt coaster 'Siren's Curse' opening in May

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A new curse is coming to Cedar Point, and it’s called Siren’s Curse. Officials say Siren’s Curse will be North America’s tallest, longest and fastest tilt coaster.

“No one's really experienced something like this and we're very excited to be one of the first ones,” said Brady Wertz.

Tuesday, Caitlin Ackley and Wertz, also known as the viral “Cedar Couple,” with 1.5 million followers on TikTok, got an inside look as workers installed the highest track piece of Siren’s Curse.

“That's piece is the main element to where the train will come into that, and it'll lock into place. Then the tilt will start, and it will re-secure itself on the track. Then the release will happen,” said construction manager Dave Evans.

Evans said the new ride has elements parkgoers will not experience anywhere else.

”It has a free fall 90-degree drop, we've got a tunnel that the ride will go in underground briefly and fast tight turns. It's going to be [a] very exhilarating ride,” said Evans.

The ride's name comes from the often-spoken but never-spotted sirens of the lake, who allegedly lured sailors to their underwater demise.

“You think that they're friendly because they have these sweet voices, but as you get to the ride and you ascend up the ride you realize they're not so friendly and you’re going down,” said Cedar Point General Manager Colleen Brady.

This year will be the year of big thrills for park-goers with the reopening of Top Thrill 2. Cedar Point spokesperson Tony Clark says it is expected to open on May 3, the opening day.

News 5 reported back in September of 2024 that the highly anticipated Top Thrill 2 roller coaster closed a few days after its grand opening. Cedar Point stated it was shut down for maintenance modifications on the ride’s vehicles.

“The manufacturer took it out of service last year to make some modifications to the ride’s vehicles. We did some testing in December and we're going to get the vehicles back here in the next month. They're going to do their testing, we're going to do our testing and the state's going to come in and inspect it and license it for riders,” said Clark.

People will be able to experience Siren’s Curse for the first time on opening day, on May 3.