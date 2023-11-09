Watch Now
We spoke to 'Ralphie' from 'A Christmas Story' about the film's 40th anniversary

The cast is back in town for a fundraiser
The cast of "A Christmas Story" will be back together for the first time ever in Cleveland this weekend.
Home Depot Is Selling An Inflatable ‘Christmas Story’ Ralphie Holiday Decoration
Posted at 5:43 PM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 17:43:48-05

The cast of "A Christmas Story" will return to Cleveland this weekend. The cast will celebrate the movie’s 40th anniversary and participate in a Greater Cleveland Film Commission fundraiser.

News 5 Anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with Peter Billingsley, who played Ralphie in the movie.

"I think my favorite moment is when the leg lamp arrives and the performance of Darren and 'fra-gee-lay' and just how proud he is. It just so sums up a guy who hasn’t had a lot of victories in life," Billingsley said.

The anniversary celebration kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday at the Cleveland Public Auditorium. Actors will share behind-the-scenes stories, and fans can get autographs and photos.

Tickets can be purchased on the Greater Cleveland Film Commission’s website.

