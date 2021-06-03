Weather may impact largest construction project in District 4 history

AKRON, Ohio — A $161 million construction project will begin Thursday evening, dependent upon the weather.

The project will be completed in two phases, with the first involving a series of ramp closures at the northern and southern end of I-76/Kenmore Leg for 75 days.

Rain in the forecast could postpone the closures to Friday evening, because crews are unable to stripe the lanes when the pavement is wet.

Construction crews will be reconstructing the pavement on I-76/I-77 between East Avenue to just north of Vernon Odom Boulevard. The detours will be: I-76/I-77/I-277 through the Central Interchange and using State Route 21 and I-76 as an alternative route.

The second phase of construction will begin in late August and will include the complete 75-day closure of I-76/I-77 at the northern end of the Kenmore Leg. During this phase, I-76/Kenmore Leg will be used as a primary detour route.

The project, which is the largest in District 4 history, also includes the reconstruction of I-76 between East Ave. to Princeton St., I-77 from SR 8 to Waterloo Rd., the resurfacing of State Route 8 just north of I-77/I-76, the addition of a southbound lane on State Route 8 between Carroll St. and Beacon St. and the reconstruction of the left-hand ramps on I-76 (I-76 west to I-77 south and I-76 east to State Route 8 north).

“We are literally taking the original pavement from when the interstate was built, taking it down to the ground getting rid of that foundation and putting new asphalt in,” ODOT Spokesperson Ray Marsch said.

The work on I-77 between Waterloo Road and the Central Interchange and on I-76 between Princeton Avenue and East Avenue will take place between late 2021 and 2024.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed in July 2025.

