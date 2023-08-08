Wednesday is deadline for veterans to enroll in PACT Act and receive back payments

Wednesday is a key deadline for millions of veterans who are potentially eligible for compensation from the PACT Act.

The PACT Act expands benefits to more than five million veterans affected by burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances while on duty. The first anniversary of the law is Thursday.

Those who apply before Aug. 9 are eligible for back payments going back to August 2022. According to the VA, more than 24,000 of Ohio's 700,000 protected veterans have received claims under the PACT Act as of July 21.

Veterans can file their claims under the PACT Act by going to the Department of Veterans Affairs website’s PACT Act page here.

